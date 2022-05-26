3-day 'cooling off' period, transparent bidding recommended to transform B.C. real estate sector
B.C. Financial Services Authority report recommends major changes to buying and selling process across B.C.
The regulator for British Columbia's real estate sector has recommended that the province adopt a so-called "cooling-off'' period of three business days to protect people buying a home.
A report from the B.C. Financial Services Authority says buyers should not be allowed to waive the period in which they would be allowed to back out of a purchase agreement, with exceptions for court-ordered sales or auctions.
The report released Thursday advises that sellers be required to provide reasonable access for a property inspection during the three-day homebuyer protection period, which would start the day after an offer is accepted.
Other recommendations include a five-day "pre-offer'' period after a property is listed, when a seller may not accept any offers, as well as a "modest'' termination fee of 0.1 to 0.5 per cent of the price of a home to be paid by buyers who pull out of a deal.
The report also recommends ending blind bidding and exploring an open bidding process used in many Scandinavian countries.
Robinson says the province is reviewing the report, and her aim is to move "relatively quickly'' with the bill that passed its third reading last month, but the real estate industry also needs time to adjust and adapt to the changes.
Blair Morrison, CEO of the B.C. Financial Services Authority, told a news conference there would be "adjustments'' to the current real estate transaction process to bring the homebuyer protection period into force.
