Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia

B.C. health officials warn of monkeypox-related scam calls

The BCCDC says it does not send automated messages to confirm monkeypox test results or exposures and wouldn't ask individuals to provide financial information during contact tracing. 

BCCDC says scam calls are going out about exposures, test results

CBC News ·
B.C. health officials are warning about phone scams around monkeypox tests and exposures. (CBC)

Health officials are warning the public after receiving reports of scam calls related to monkeypox test results and exposures.

The BCCDC says that once someone has tested positive for monkeypox, public health staff members contact them directly to follow up and identify others who may have been exposed, also known as contact tracing — a practice that became commonly understood during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It does not send automated messages. 

Additionally, the centre says it would never ask individuals to provide financial information during contact tracing. 

Second doses available

Those eligible for a second dose of the monkeypox vaccine are being encouraged to sign up for an appointment. 

Anyone who received their first dose at least 28 days ago can get a second dose of Imvamune, a vaccine approved by Health Canada.

Those who have had monkeypox do not need to be vaccinated, according to the Provincial Health Services Authority, as it is believed previous infection offers immunity.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now