What you need to know about this flu season from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control

Demand is higher than normal for the flu shot in B.C. this year because of COVID-19 concerns and appointments at clinics are filling up fast, but the province's top doc says not to worry.

According to Dr. Bonnie Henry, the province has been preparing for this flu season since February and there should be enough of the vaccine available this season for everybody who wants it.

To arm British Columbians with the latest facts about the flu, and what they need to know to protect themselves from it, CBC's The Early Edition spoke with Monika Naus, medical director of the communicable diseases and immunization service at the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

How important is it for people to get the seasonal flu vaccine during the COVID-19 pandemic?

It's important every year for people who are vulnerable to complications of influenza to get their flu shot, and this year is particularly important because we've got this concurrent occurrence of both COVID and influenza.

Getting the vaccine will reduce the overall burden of respiratory illness in the population and potentially prevent people who may get infected with COVID from having both it and influenza at the same time, which can be particularly serious.

The high dose vaccine for seniors, Fluzone, isn't expected to arrive until at least the end of November. Some seniors may consider going ahead with the standard shot, should they wait?

No, I think it's important to get vaccinated when influenza vaccine is available.

In the province, we're distributing several types of influenza vaccines. For seniors, Fluzone is available for long term care residents and those in assisted living residences.

We also have Fluad, which is specially formulated for an older person and is available in the public health programs.

A syringe of high-dose flu vaccine typically given to people over the age of 65 is shown Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (Ted S. Warren/The Associated Press)

Should people be concerned if they don't get a vaccination until the end of November or even December?

You can get vaccinated right up until the end of the flu season. However, we recommend people get vaccinated by the beginning of December if they're in a vulnerable group, because circulation of the flu usually picks up during that month.

Considering the high demand for the vaccine, do you recommend people who are low risk who don't interact with many others put off getting a flu shot, so higher risk people can have the limited amount that's available right now?

I wouldn't say there's a limited amount of vaccine available. We've distributed almost all of it with a few hundred thousand doses left to come.

But, early in the season, vaccinations begin in residential care facilities, and for health-care workers and individuals with high-risk medical conditions such as chronic heart or lung disease or cancer. There should be enough vaccine in the province for that.

Many of us are still limiting our activity, wearing masks, washing hands and staying home. Should we expect a quieter flu season?

Yes, I think that's a very likely possibility because all the measures that we're taking to prevent transmission of COVID are also effective against influenza.

Watch| A breakdown of the vaccination options available in British Columbia:

Getting a flu shot this year? Here's what you need to know 1:13 According to health officials, getting vaccinated for influenza is more important this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on our health care system. 1:13

Australia's flu season already proved to be milder and it is possible we will see the same.

For children under five in B.C., pharmacists can only administer the vaccine through a nasal spray and not every pharmacist has that. Should the province have done more to make sure the vaccine is available in all forms?

Private pharmacies are supplied by their local health units through the B.C. Center for Disease Control and pharmacists are not permitted to administer injectable vaccines to children under five.

The intranasal vaccine is approved for use for children aged two and older, and pharmacists can administer that product.

Bonnie Henry has said we are in our second wave of the pandemic. What are you watching for?

A main concern, much like during the first wave, is overwhelming the health-care system.

Do you think it will get to the point again where the provincial government will set up another COVID-19 treatment centre?

It remains to be seen.

Tap here to find a flu clinic near you.

This interview aired on The Early Edition on Oct. 20 and has been edited for clarity and structure.

To hear the complete interview with Monika Naus, medical director of the communicable diseases and immunization service at the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, tap here.