Passengers aboard flights from Kelowna, Montreal warned of COVID-19 exposure

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) is advising the public of two new domestic flights into Vancouver — one from Kelowna and one from Montreal — that had a passenger infected with COVID-19.

The updates were made to the agency's public exposures website on Monday.

The flights are:

Air Canada flight 8421 from Kelowna to Vancouver, July 6.

Air Canada flight 311 from Montreal to Vancouver, July 8.

There have also been two international flights into B.C. this month with COVID-19 exposure advisories, according to BCCDC:

American Airline flight 1270 from Dallas to Vancouver, July 6.

United Airlines flight 375 from San Francisco to Vancouver, July 7.

According the BCCDC, passengers should self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days following the flight.

Passengers aboard international flights into British Columbia must self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days under the Quarantine Act.

The agency says B.C. health officials stopped directly notifying passengers of COVID-19 contacts on domestic flights March 27. Instead passengers should refer to the public exposures list online for the latest information.