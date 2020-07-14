Skip to Main Content
British Columbia·New

Passengers aboard flights from Kelowna, Montreal warned of COVID-19 exposure

B.C. Centre for Disease Control advisory includes two new domestic and two international flights

Two new domestic flights into Vancouver have been flagged after a passenger was confirmed to have COVID-19, one from Kelowna and one from Montreal. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) is advising the public of two new domestic flights into Vancouver  — one from Kelowna and one from Montreal — that had a passenger infected with COVID-19.

The updates were made to the agency's public exposures website on Monday.

The flights are:

  • Air Canada flight 8421 from Kelowna to Vancouver, July 6.
  • Air Canada flight 311 from Montreal to Vancouver, July 8.

There have also been two international flights into B.C. this month with COVID-19 exposure advisories, according to BCCDC:

  • American Airline flight 1270 from Dallas to Vancouver, July 6.
  • United Airlines flight 375 from San Francisco to Vancouver, July 7.

According the BCCDC, passengers should self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days following the flight.

Passengers aboard international flights into British Columbia must self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days under the Quarantine Act.

The agency says B.C. health officials stopped directly notifying passengers of COVID-19 contacts on domestic flights March 27. Instead passengers should refer to the public exposures list online for the latest information.

now