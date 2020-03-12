B.C. Mountie charged with exposing himself to underage girls at Vancouver private school

An RCMP officer has been charged in connection with a string of sexual offences on Vancouver's West Side last year, including cases of indecent exposure at a private girls school.

Andrew James Seangio, 35, was arrested Wednesday and has been charged with seven counts of indecent acts, three counts of exposing himself to people under the age of 16 and one count of voyeurism.

Seangio is an officer with the Richmond detachment. The alleged crimes happened while he was off duty, and he is currently suspended with pay while an internal code of conduct investigation is underway.

"The allegations are concerning and are not in keeping with our expectations," Richmond RCMP Supt. Will Ng said in a press release.

Seangio was first arrested in March 2019 after what was described as a series of indecent acts outside York House School in Shaughnessy. At the time, police said he was released without charges, but required to abide by certain conditions.

Seangio's next appearance in court is scheduled for April 29. RCMP say his status is as a police officer is subject to continuous review.