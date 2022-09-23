Beanbag gun used on knife-wielding patient at B.C. Women's Hospital: police

An investigation is underway after a patient allegedly armed with a knife chased a doctor at B.C. Women's Hospital and tried to access a locked nursery as staff hid from her, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Sgt. Steve Addison said he has listened to 911 calls from staff and social workers fearful of the woman, whose child is also a patient at the hospital.

An officer shot the woman, who police said is in her 30s, with a beanbag gun to subdue her.

Addison said the incident unfolded after discussions at the hospital about potentially restricting access to the woman's child.

CBC has contacted an advocate who has spoken to the woman. The advocate will be commenting to media Friday afternoon.

In a statement, the Provincial Health Services Authority said it wanted to reassure the public that the issue was contained.

"Our campus continues to be safe and secure for patients, their families and staff and visitors," reads the statement. "No one was seriously hurt."

The woman was treated at the hospital for a minor injury to her lower body, according to Addison. He compared getting hit with a beanbag to being hit with a major league fastball.

Vancouver police have faced scrutiny recently after a man they shot with a beanbag gun on the Downtown Eastside died. Police have defended using beanbag guns as a "less lethal" way to subdue a suspect.

Vancouver police took the unusual step of posting a long Twitter thread about the B.C. Women's Hospital incident.

Addison said the woman was arrested and charges may include possession of a knife, assault and breach of probation.

More to come.