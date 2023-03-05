Canadian man arrested after death of Dawson Creek, B.C., woman at Mexican resort

A Canadian man is being held in connection with the death of a Dawson Creek, B.C., woman at a resort south of Cancun.

Mexican prosecutors said the woman was found dead Friday at a hotel, but did not name the man or the hotel. The victim's family later confirmed that she was Kiara Agnew, 23, of Dawson Creek in northeast B.C.

CBC News has reached out to police forces to confirm the suspect's identity.

Prosecutors said the death occurred in the Mayan Riviera, the stretch of coast south of Cancun. Local media said it happened at a hotel in the resort town of Playa del Carmen.

The beach in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, home to multiple resorts. Police and local media say a Canadian man has been arrested there in connection with the killing of a Canadian woman. (The Associated Press)

"I didn't want it to be true — I still don't want it to be true," Agnew's aunt Katlyn Levesque told CBC News. "It's being tried as a potential femicide."

It is unclear if the man has a lawyer. A tweet from a Mexican police force stated that a foreign national is being investigated for the crime of femicide, in a community within the Mayan Riviera.

Global Affairs Canada said in a statement they are aware of the death of a Canadian citizen, as well as the detention of another Canadian in Mexico.

"Consular officials are providing consular assistance to the families and are in contact with local authorities," said spokesperson Marilyne Guèvremont. "Due to privacy considerations, no further information can be disclosed."

According to Agnew's aunt Katlyn Levesque, the 23-year-old grew up in the New Brunswick village of Plaster Rock and moved to Dawson Creek when she was young. She was in Mexico with her boyfriend at the time of her death.

Agnew worked at the Lake View Credit Union, which has an office in Dawson Creek.

"All at Lake View Credit Union are mourning the loss of our teammate and friend, Kiara Agnew," a Facebook post from the credit union read. "We send our love and faith to all others who have been impacted."

A fundraiser run by Levesque to bring Agnew's body back to Canada has raised over $17,000 as of 1 p.m. PT Sunday. According to Agnew's aunt, the couple was in Mexico for a birthday celebration.

"Kiara loved to travel, she has wanted to travel since she's been little," Levesque said. "She was really excited about [the trip] ... she had a heart of gold. She was vibrant, courageous, driven."