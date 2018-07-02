B.C. woman killed in explosion in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

A British Columbia woman has died after an explosion in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Friends and family have identified the victim as Laurie Ryan, an artist from West Kelowna, B.C.

Ryan's professional website confirmed her death "with deep sadness."

'Talented artist'

A Facebook post from the New Moon Gallery, which showed Ryan's work, said she was a "talented artist."

"She was inspiring, full of life, caring, funny, eager to learn, a great artist companion, always exploring," the post read. "The list is long."

Global Affairs Canada confirmed a Canadian had been killed in an email to CBC News on Monday.

Spokesperson Austin Jean said consular officials are providing assistance to the victim's family and are working with local authorities to gather additional information.

"Our thoughts are with family and friends during this difficult time," Jean said.

Ryan moved to West Kelowna in 2014, according to her website.

