Winter storm warning in effect for Prince George, parts of north and central B.C.

A winter storm warning is in effect for parts of northern and central B.C. ,with between 30 to 40 centimetres of snowfall in the forecast.

The weather agency issued the warning Monday, saying a total of 30 to 40 centimetres of snow could fall through Wednesday as a Pacific frontal system stalls over B.C.'s Interior.

Environment Canada says prolonged heavy snow is expected in communities along Highway 16 from Fraser Lake to McBride including Vanderhoof and Prince George, communities along Highway 97 from McLeese Lake to Bear Lake, including Quesnel, the Northern Cariboo Mountains including Wells and Barkerville, Fort St. James, as well as Yellowhead and Yellowhead Highway, from Tête Jaune Cache to the Alberta boundary.

"Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve," the winter storm warning reads.

Snowfall warnings are also in effect for the south Peace River region and the Pine Pass of Highway 97.

Roads and walkways could be hard to navigate as snow accumulates and visibility may be reduced due to heavy snowfall.