Freezing rain forecast to hammer B.C.'s South Coast after overnight snow dump, prompting travel warnings

After a heavy overnight snow dump on British Columbia's South Coast, freezing rain is expected to make a mess of roads Thursday morning, prompting warnings against non-essential travel.

According to Environment Canada, snow will begin to transition to rain across Metro Vancouver during the morning commute as milder air moves in and temperatures begin to rise. Heavy rainfall on top of melting snow could create slippery road conditions and water pooling.

"Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve," the weather agency says in a winter storm warning issued for the region.

Up to 50 millimetres of rain is forecast to fall across Metro Vancouver by Friday morning, on top of at least 10 centimetres of snow that fell across the region late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Yucky here for Buses trying to get up Oak St towards 70th. 540am. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCStorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ShareYourWeather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ShareYourWeather</a> <a href="https://t.co/jrrNZfaU8P">pic.twitter.com/jrrNZfaU8P</a> —@Brad604

Freezing rain is also expected to pelt Vancouver Island, where roads have already been slick with black ice and snow for days.

Through the morning, snow will change to freezing rain over inland areas including Port Alberni, Lake Cowichan and also for the Malahat Highway. There is also a risk of freezing rain for Victoria and east Vancouver Island.

Airports in Vancouver and Victoria were reporting early delays and telling travellers to check with their airlines, while all transit services were suspended in Greater Victoria.

B.C. Ferries also scrubbed its first departures of the day from Swartz Bay and Duke Point, plus return sailings from Tsawwassen, when snow kept crews from reaching the terminals on time.



The weather conditions have forced most school districts and university campuses on the South Coast to cancel classes Thursday.

This includes most Vancouver Island schools from Victoria to Campbell River, as well as those in Metro Vancouver including Simon Fraser University, the University of B.C. and the Justice Institute of B.C.

Power outages are also currently plaguing the South Coast, with B.C. Hydro crews working to restore electricity for over 20,000 customers at one point early Thursday, primarily on southern Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands.

Members of the Dashwood Volunteer Fire Department attend a motor vehicle accident Wednesday night in the Oceanside Community of Vancouver Island north of Nanaimo, B.C. (Dashwood Fire Department)

Frostbite possible

Elsewhere in B.C., extreme cold continues to pose life-threatening risks to anyone exposed to the elements.

On the North Coast, including the communities of Stewart, Terrace, Kitimat, Gitwinksihlkw and Bella Coola, the wind chill could make temperatures feel between -20 C and -35 C.

In the Peace River region, it could drop to -40 C and in Dease Lake and Fort Nelson, it could feel like -45 C.

Frostbite can happen within minutes on skin exposed to below-freezing temperatures. If you, or someone you know, is experiencing homelessness and needs respite from the weather visit B.C. Housing for a list of available shelter spaces. (CBC / Radio-Canada)

Environment Canada is warning people to watch for cold-related symptoms including: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

"Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill," it warns.

Temperatures are not as extreme in the province's southern Interior, but snowfall warnings have been issued for much of that region, with up to 40 centimetres expected for the Coquihalla Highway.

Give yourself lots of time to get around today, quite the buildup of snow overnight all over the Province. Plows are out in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Kamloops?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Kamloops</a> on the major routes. Travel advisories are in place for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Coquihalla?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Coquihalla</a>-both sections, and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/hwy3?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#hwy3</a>-<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hope?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hope</a> to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Princeton?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Princeton</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bcstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bcstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/daybreakKamloops?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#daybreakKamloops</a> <a href="https://t.co/4BzxXHafCS">pic.twitter.com/4BzxXHafCS</a> —@DHerbertCBC

Heavy snow in the Interior is expected to taper to flurries Thursday morning and then turn heavy again over the Fraser Canyon and Boston Bar later this afternoon, and over the Shuswap area and north Okanagan this evening.

To find the precise weather predictions for your community, visit Environment Canada. For current road conditions, visit DriveBC.

For a list of shelters, including women-only and family shelters where people experiencing homelessness can get out of the cold, visit B.C. Housing.