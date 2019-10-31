$20M lottery ticket sold in northwestern B.C.
Someone is getting ready to reap a $20-million windfall after buying a winning Lotto Max ticket somewhere in B.C.'s remote Stikine region.
The ticket matched all seven numbers in Tuesday night's draw, according to a news release from the B.C. Lottery Corporation.
According to the B.C. government, about 740 people live in the Stikine region, located in the far northwestern corner of the province on the borders of Alaska and Yukon. The largest population centre is the community of Atlin.
Lottery officials say they'll announce exactly where the winning ticket was purchased after the winner comes forward. They have 52 weeks to claim their prize.
The largest jackpot won in B.C. was $60 million on a Lotto Max ticket in July.
