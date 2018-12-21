Thousands could be without power 'for days' after severe B.C. windstorm

Thousands of people living on B.C.'s South Coast could be without power for days after an intense windstorm hammered the region throughout the day Thursday, possibly turning deadly on Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada said gusts hit up to 100 km/h across Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island and the Fraser Valley. At one point, more than 330,000 people were without power.

As of early Friday morning, BC Hydro said 150,000 customers were still in the dark.

More than 230,000 homes have lost power as another "significant" windstorm batters B.C.'s South Coast, also leading to widespread ferry closures and shutting down access to parts of Vancouver's Stanley Park for the sake of public safety. 2:07

The utility called it "one of the most severe storms BC Hydro has experienced in years," adding that it could be days before power is fully restored to everyone.

A couple of uprooted trees fell onto two homes on East 12th Ave. near Fraser Street in Vancouver on Thursday, prompting an overnight closure. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

They tweeted overnight that while they were making progress responding to outages on the mainland, the brunt of the damage was taken by Vancouver Island.

They also said crews would be on early ferries Friday morning to get to the hardest-hit spots on the island.

In many areas we still need to complete damage assessments to have a better understanding of the repairs needed and the restoration efforts. Crews will be working around the clock until we have everyone back on.

One killed, another injured in storm

The BC Coroners Service said a person was killed by a falling tree in Duncan on Vancouver Island, although it is unclear if the tree fell because of the strong winds.

In Surrey, a worker was injured and taken to hospital when a tree went down near Pacific Academy school. WorkSafeBC is investigating the incident.

Surrey RCMP have several roads shut down due to large trees that have fallen and damaged street lamps/power lines

Public infrastructure damaged

In White Rock, about 50 kilometres from Vancouver, the landmark pier was partly destroyed by powerful waves.

Video from the shoreline shows waves ripping out a large section of the 104-year-old structure, leaving a man trapped on the far end. He was later rescued by helicopter.

City officials said more details on clean-up and repair plans would be released Friday.

A person had to be rescued from the White Rock pier after it was partially destroyed in Thursday's windstorm. (Max McGratten)

Rail line damaged

The waves in White Rock also cut rail service that runs along its shoreline.

Amtrak passenger service to Seattle has been cancelled, along with up to 17 freight trains that run along that route every day.

A Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter rescued a man from the White Rock pier on Thursday afternoon after a storm broke the pier apart. (Tom Ewasiuk/Twitter/@residualimage)

Burlington Northern railway owns and maintains the line. Gus Melonas, a company spokesman in Seattle, said crews worked overnight Thursday to stabilize the storm-damaged rail bed.

Melonas said there are problem areas all through to Bellingham, Wash. Burlington Northern hopes to reopen the line Friday.

The storm also forced the closure of several public parks, including Vancouver's Stanley Park, out of concern for public safety.

Several public trails and viewpoints leading to the beach in South Surrey and White Rock were also shut down.