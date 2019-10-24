Hold onto your hats! High winds in forecast for central and southern B.C.

Winds gusting at up to 90 km/h are set to blow through parts of B.C. on Friday, and forecasters are warning the public to watch out for flying objects.

The strongest winds are expected in the Chilcotin, Cariboo and 100 Mile areas, where Environment Canada has issued warnings, predicting strong northwest winds of 70 to 90 km/h beginning Friday morning.

The wind may be strong enough to send loose objects or tree branches flying.

Slightly weaker winds are also expected further south, and Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for the Fraser Canyon, Nicola, Thompson, Okanagan, Shuswap, Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver and southern Gulf Islands regions.

In Metro Vancouver, the forecast is calling for gusts of up to 80 km/h near the ocean.

The wind is expected to ease by early Friday evening.