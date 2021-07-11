The BC Wildfire Service says it has been responding to three new fires of note in the last 24 hours and is expecting more on Sunday.

"Last night there was a fair bit of thunder showers through the Prince George and Cariboo Fire Centres," said fire information officer Taylor Colman.

"That could lead to some new starts today depending on how much precipitation they received."

There are currently close to 300 active fires across the province, and 49 of them started in the last two days. As of Sunday, crews are keeping a close watch on 21 fires of note, which are fires that could potentially pose a threat to public safety.

Colman said the fires in the southern region of British Columbia remain stable, but hot, dry conditions continue to persist there, and the agency isn't expecting temperatures to cool down until Thursday.

Meanwhile, residents in the District of Coldstream near Vernon, B.C., are breathing a sigh of relief as evacuation alerts in the area were rescinded Sunday morning.

On Saturday, crews successfully held back the blaze on Clerke Road, which prompted the district to rescind the tactical evacuation order and allow residents to return home.

Another fire in Vernon, closer to the community near Becker Lake, is currently classified as "out of control."

The fire is visible from town and the surrounding areas, according to fire information officer Aydan Coray, and the cause has not yet been determined.

Wildfires of note prompt evacuation orders, alerts

Colman said the Succour Lake fire, located in the Cariboo fire region, was sparked by lightning on Thursday but became a wildfire of note on Saturday due to the increased visibility from the surrounding communities.

"It's not threatening structures, but it has grown," she said.

Meanwhile, an evacuation order remains in place for 132 properties near the Embelton Mountain wildfire on Sunday.

The fire, burning near the Sun Peaks ski resort northeast of Kamloops, was sparked on Thursday and has grown to 143 hectares in size. Wildfire officials say the blaze is still "out of control" and aggressive, and the cause is still under investigation.

An evacuation order also remains for properties in a remote area nearly 300 kilometres west of Williams Lake.

It's in relation to the North of Big Stick Lake fire, which started on July 2. Wildfire officials say the fire is 72 hectares in size and wind is fanning the flames.

Firefighters working on the ground have had to pull out on Saturday for safety reasons, according to the BC Wildfire Service.