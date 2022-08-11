Severe thunderstorm watches in place for B.C. Interior as fire risk stays high

Much of B.C.'s Interior is being warned about the risk of severe thunderstorms Thursday, as an unsettled weather system rolls north from the United States and amplifies fire risk.

Environment Canada has issued severe thunderstorm watches for much of the region, from the Prince George area down to the Similkameen, Okanagan and the Kootenays.

The weather agency said "conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain."

"Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops," the alert read.

Fire risk high to extreme

Fire risk in the same area of the province is mostly high, with pockets of extreme risk in the West Kootenay. A fire danger rating of "high" or more means forest fuels are very dry and new fires could "start easily, burn vigorously, and challenge fire suppression efforts," according to the province.

On Wednesday, a lightning spell on Vancouver Island sparked at least 10 new fires in the northern and mid-island fire zones. A spokesperson for the Coastal Fire Centre said officials had tallied more than 800 lightning strikes by 3 p.m.

Neal McLoughlin, the superintendent of predictive services for the B.C. Wildfire Service, said Wednesday crews were already monitoring the weather pattern coming from the U.S.

He said the weather could bring high winds that could speed the spread of active fires, without bringing much rain.

"Although [rain] may subdue conditions for a day or two, our indices are going to continue to climb and we're not going to see enough rain to put the fires out."

More than 270 homes in the community of Olalla, B.C., remain under evacuation order as of Thursday due to the Keremeos Creek wildfire southwest of Penticton.

Roughly 1,200 properties in the area are now under evacuation alert, which means residents must be ready to leave on short notice.

Highway 3A, which cuts through the valley where crews have been trying to control the wildfire, remains closed.

As of Thursday morning, there were five wildfires of note across B.C. — fires that are particularly visible or pose a risk to public safety. The fire near Lytton, B.C., is no longer considered of note, nearly a month after it started burning.

A new fire near Chetwynd, B.C., called the Hasler Lake fire, has been upgraded to a fire of note. The B.C. Wildfire Service said the fire, though less than one square kilometre in size, is "highly visible" from Highway 97.