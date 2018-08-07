Several buildings have been destroyed by a growing wildfire near a remote community in northern B.C.

On Tuesday, the B.C. Wildfire Service confirmed some buildings had burned down near Telegraph Creek. Officials didn't elaborate on whether the buildings were family homes, or provide an exact number.

Several large fires have forced evacuation orders around the community over the past several days.

Hundreds of people — including locals, firefighters and seasonal sockeye fishermen — have left the area.

'The fire was roaring down the river'

Annita McPhee left with her 11-year-old daughter over the weekend.

She said three people tried to fight flames in Telegraph Creek as long as they could on Monday, aiming sprinklers at buildings in an attempt to save them.

The trio fled by boat down the Stikine River once they started choking on the smoke.

"The fire was roaring down the river," McPhee said. "They said it was one scary ride."

UPDATE: The BC Wildfire Service is continuing to respond to a wildfire in the Nanaimo Lakes area, currently ~107 has. Crews will remain on site at this fire overnight. To protect public safety, <a href="https://twitter.com/RDNanaimo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RDNanaimo</a> has implemented an evacuation alert and order: <a href="https://t.co/xjrWnZ29lZ">https://t.co/xjrWnZ29lZ</a> —@BCGovFireInfo

'It's the worst feeling'

Meranda Creyke lives in Prince George, but her family home is in Telegraph Creek. Creyke's mother, father, brother and sister are in Dease Lake, but no one knows if their house is safe.

"I haven't been able to sleep in days," said Creyke, 38.

"It's the worst feeling at this moment not knowing [what's going to happen] and being away from home."

McPhee and Creyke both said they've heard of at least four homes being destroyed by fire.

The Alkali Lake fire, which is currently 28 square kilometres in size, is one of nine burning together in northwestern B.C.

Fire information officer Kyla Fraser said that blaze is the most concerning in the province as of Tuesday.

Highway 51 remains closed from Dease Lake to Telegraph Creek Road due to the fires.

Vancouver Island evacuations

In the southern half of the province, a growing wildfire west of Nanaimo prompted evacuations and a local state of emergency on Monday night.

The regional district issued the orders after the Nanaimo Lakes wildfire more than doubled in size in just a few hours.

The Stikine Complex of nine wildfires is located near the remote communities of Telegraph Creek and Dease Lake in northwestern BC. The below image was taken today of the South Stikine River <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCwildfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCwildfire</a>. Visit the Fires of Note page on <a href="https://t.co/gJcJEU6ETf">https://t.co/gJcJEU6ETf</a> for additional info. <a href="https://t.co/6y1IojMwgs">pic.twitter.com/6y1IojMwgs</a> —@BCGovFireInfo

People living in several homes west of the one-square kilometre blaze were ordered to leave. Another 77 homes are on evacuation alert.

Air quality affected

Smoke from wildfires is having an impact on air quality in some areas of the province.

Quesnel and Williams Lake both have a "very high" health risk rating of 10.

Environment Canada said people in those areas should avoid strenuous activities outdoors.

"Primarily, this smoke that we're seeing [Tuesday] morning is coming from the Cariboo area and the Chilcotin plateau," said Matt Macdonald, a meteorologist with the agency.

"This ridge of high pressure ... that ridge really just keeps all the smoke confined to the valleys."

Additional fire information

The Snowy Mountain fire near Keremeos remains the most significant fire in B.C. It covers almost 66 square kilometres.

The South Stikine River fire, close to the Alkali Lake fire, jumped the river on Monday and is now estimated at 60 square kilometres.

Further north, homes in the Elbow Lake area were ordered evacuated because of the Elbow Lake fire, which covers almost 670 hectares (6.7 square kilometres).

Campfire bans are in effect across the entire province except in the Prince George area.

Dozens of firefighters from Mexico and New Zealand arrived in the province on Monday to help local crews. Teams from Australia are expected to arrive later this week. Chief Fire Information Officer Kevin Skrepnek said ​hot, dry conditions could stoke existing fires in coming weeks.

Around one third of the 1,468 wildfires sparked in the province since April 1 have been caused by human activity, according to the wildfire service.

With files from Yvette Brend and Daybreak Kamloops

