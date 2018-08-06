B.C. Wildfires 2018: International firefighting crews arrive in province

International crews are arriving in B.C. to help fight wildfires across the province.

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, 60 personnel from Mexico and 60 more from New Zealand are set to arrive in the province on Monday.

Crews from Australia are scheduled to arrive later in the week.

Chief Fire Information Officer Kevin Skrepnek said international crews are a mix of "on-the-ground firefighters and highly specialized personnel."

"This will be crucial to maintain not only our ability to respond right now but also casting out that we're not really seeing relief in sight for the weather, ensuring that we have enough resources to get us through the rest of the summer," he said.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said 25 fires are currently burning in the Cassiar fire zone, including the Alkali and Elbow Lake wildfires. (Anita Bathe/CBC)

Though the chance of lightning strikes has diminished, hot, dry conditions could stoke existing fires, Skrepnek said.

"We might not necessarily be seeing as many new fires starting on a day-to-day basis with that lightning starting to die out, but with the weather that we've got in the forecast, these fires are likely going to remain quite active," he said.

The most significant fire in B.C. remains the Snowy Mountain fire, covering over 120 square kilometres — roughly the area of the City of Vancouver. It did not grow overnight.

On Sunday, the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine ordered the evacuation of Telegraph Creek and the surrounding areas due to the Alkali Lake fire, which is now 2,000 hectares (20 square kilometres) in size and growing. This order affects around 300 residents.

Homes in the Elbow Lake area were also ordered evacuated because of the Elbow Creek fire, which covers 450 hectares (4.5 square kilometres).

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako also issued an evacuation order Sunday evening for two properties near Tchentlo Lake, north of Burns Lake, which are threatened by the Purvis Lake wildfire.

Highway 51 is currently closed from Dease Lake to Telegraph Creek Road due to wildfire.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy51?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy51</a> CLOSED for wildfire from <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DeaseLake?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DeaseLake</a> to Telegraph Creek Rd. Assessment in progress. <a href="https://t.co/AxN8HwsoPW">https://t.co/AxN8HwsoPW</a> —@DriveBC

Campfire bans are in effect across the entire province except in the Prince George area.

The B.C. Wildfire Service estimates 27 per cent of the 1,260 wildfires in the province since April 1 have been caused by human activity.

