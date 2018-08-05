B.C. Wildfires 2018: Telegraph Creek residents ordered to evacuate

The Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine in northwestern B.C. has ordered homes in Telegraph Creek and surrounding areas as well as homes in the Elbow Lake area to be evacuated.

The district has issued a local state of emergency due to the Alkali Lake and Elbow Creek wildfires, which are 800 and 300 hectares in size, respectively.

Residents are being told to leave their homes immediately and go to a reception centre located at the People's Haven at Stikine Street in Dease Lake, across the street from the Dease Lake Community Hall.

Residents can call the centre at (250) 771-5577.

Other fires of note

On Friday night, an evacuation order came into effect for two properties in the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako.

Campfire bans are in effect across the entire province except in the Prince George Fire Centre.

The B.C. Wildfire Service estimates 27 per cent of the 1,260 wildfires in the province since April 1 have been caused by human activity.

