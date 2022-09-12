Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Air quality poor across wide swath of B.C., advisory warns, as wildfire smoke continues shifting

Air quality has improved slightly over Metro Vancouver but remains at very unhealthy levels in several other regions as wildfire smoke blankets large sections of British Columbia.

Environment Canada is maintaining air quality statements for entire lower third of province

People playing basketball are silhouetted as smoke fills the air in Vancouver on Sunday. Environment Canada has issued an air quality advisory for the southern third of B.C. due to wildfires burning across southern B.C. and in bordering states. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Environment Canada is maintaining air quality statements for areas from the Peace River in the northeast to the Cariboo in central B.C., and the entire southern third of the province.

The federal government's air quality index shows areas with the highest levels of potentially dangerous wood smoke include Cranbrook and Castelgar in southeastern B.C., the eastern Fraser Valley and the communities of Whistler and Squamish.

Wildfires in B.C., Washington, Oregon and Idaho are being blamed for the smoke.

Even though it's bad enough to prompt warnings to avoid exposure, Vancouver no longer tops the global list of cities with the worst air quality, as it did on the weekend, and is now below Dubai and cities in Pakistan, China and Vietnam.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says the Flood Falls wildfire near Highway 1 west of Hope is burning on steep terrain, making it challenging for ground crews to access. (BC Wildfire Service)

Blazes west and east of Hope, B.C., have prompted evacuation orders and alerts, as well as the closure of the eastbound lanes of Highway 1.

A five-square kilometre fire is has been burning near the highway between Chilliwack and Hope, although detours are possible.

Evacuation order covers 'critical' dams 

In the northeast, a lightning-caused wildfire near Hudson's Hope forced an evacuation of that entire community on Saturday. The fire is nearly 243 square kilometres in size — an area larger than the City of Kelowna.

The Battleship Mountain wildfire is burning 50 kilometres west of Hudson's Hope, B.C. (BC Wildfire Service)

The evacuation order also covers B.C. Hydro's Peace Canyon and W.A.C. Bennett dams, which are part of the infrastructure responsible for generating 38 per cent of the utility's output each year.

"These dams and their generating stations are critical public infrastructure. Given this, both facilities will continue to be operated with limited staff," B.C. Hydro said in a statement.

"B.C. Hydro has well established plans to support the reliable supply of power to the province should the fire risk change to either the generation or transmission system."

As of Monday, the fire was moving east toward the W.A.C. Bennett Dam and, beyond that, Hudson's Hope.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said it expects increased fire behaviour this week as sun and warm temperatures continue.

