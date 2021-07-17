Wildfire smoke is becoming the "biggest issue" for residents and firefighters alike as this year's early wildfire season continues, according to one British Columbia mayor.

But after issuing air-quality warnings in previous days, Environment and Climate Change Canada said it's downgraded those to alerts about smoky skies, saying the air quality would be worse close to fires themselves.

The mayor of 100 Mile House told CBC News Network that the smoke has posed significant challenges.

"Our biggest issue is we have so much smoke that it is hard to fight the fire from the air because of the smoke," Mitch Campsall said in an interview on Saturday morning. "That is becoming a big issue."

On Saturday, federal meteorologist Derek Lee said that although most of Friday's air-quality notices were rescinded, areas close to fires still have smoky skies bulletins — and those could be upgraded if conditions worsen this weekend.

"Over 24 to 48 hours, we are expecting wildfire smoke to impact the area," Lee said. "And if the conditions get worse, we will end up having to issue our air-quality advisories for these regions."

But although the air quality may have improved after local reports of extensive smoke on Friday, the air quality will be worse close to wildfires.

Firefighters spread fire retardant on a blaze near Vernon, B.C. The town in the province's north Okanagan region has seen several wildfires declared out of control in 2021. (Submitted by Marjorie Schaper)

"Near forest fires, definitely there is a risk," Lee said.

On Saturday, the province's Transportation Ministry implored drivers to avoid wildfire-affected regions.

Wildfires, the ministry said in a tweet, "are impacting travel in B.C. Please do NOT travel to areas on evacuation alert or to nearby communities."

According to the latest provincial data, a total of 1,096 wildfires have burned 238,971 hectares in B.C. so far this year. Two-thirds of the 16 new fires reported over the last 24 hours are believed to have been caused by humans, the rest by lightning, according to the province.

There are currently 305 wildfires still burning in B.C., roughly half of them declared "out of control," said Karley Desrosiers, a provincial fire information officer with the B.C. Wildfire Service. She said "resources are sparse" but that an expected deployment of firefighters just arrived from Quebec on Friday night.

"Unfortunately, there was a considerable amount of lightning predicted based on the forecast yesterday," she told CBC News Network.

The majority of fires are in the Kamloops and Kelowna regions. The B.C. Wildfire Service declared several new fires as "of note" and "out of control" on Saturday, but it has not announced any new evacuation orders so far. But 21 regions and First Nations are under either evacuation alerts or orders.

Anyone placed under an evacuation order must leave the area immediately.

Evacuation centres have been set up throughout the province to assist anyone evacuating from a community under threat from a wildfire. To find the centre closest to you, visit the Emergency Management B.C. website.

Evacuees are encouraged to register online with Emergency Support Services, whether or not they access services at an evacuation centre.