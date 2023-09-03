First Nation, regional district in central B.C. Interior orders wildfire evacuations

Weekend winds in British Columbia's central Interior resulted in increased wildfire activity and forced evacuation orders in remote areas north of Burns Lake.

The Cheslatta Carrier Nation and the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako both issued evacuation orders Saturday night due to the Wells Creek wildfire.

The evacuation orders cover properties along Ootsa Lake Road and several Cheslatta Carrier Nation reserve sites.

The wildfire is listed as out of control and has covered 79 square kilometres, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS).

Mark Parker, the chair of the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako, told CBC News that 72 properties were placed on evacuation order on Saturday across the district.

The renewed evacuation orders come as dozens of properties were affected by orders earlier in the wildfire season.

"It is frustrating that we sort of dealt with these fires once and now we're dealing with them a second time," he said. "This has been such an unprecedented fire season.

"We're all just kind of just trying to shed water and keep our heads above that."

Weather improving

A BCWS information officer said Sunday the weather in the area is improving, with reduced winds and a return to more seasonal temperatures.

"We had a big cold front come in through the northern areas on Friday and Saturday, and that brought a bunch of wind with it, so we saw a lot of fire growth," said Nic Kokolski. "Now, the winds have subsided in the north, so that's looking helpful there."

But B.C.'s north and central regions and the rest of the province could benefit from some sustained precipitation, Kokolski said.

"We're still not anticipating significant amounts of rain," he said.

Kamloops, Shuswap and Kelowna orders downgraded

The Wells Creek evacuation orders came after similar orders for a total of 50 properties in West Kelowna and wildfire-affected areas south of Kamloops and in the Shuswap Lake areas were downgraded to alert status Saturday.

The move means dozens of people in the Kamloops, Shuswap and Kelowna areas can return to their homes, but regional fire officials said residents should still be prepared to leave on short notice.

Tracy Hughes with the Columbia-Shuswap Regional District said there are still 3,663 properties on evacuation order and 2,322 on evacuation alert.

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire south of Kamloops was suspected to have been caused by lightning. (Submitted by Katie Corneille)

Hughes said access for residents affected by the wildfires will begin soon.

"Helping you stay safe as we start this path to recovery is our primary concern," she said

Mary-Ann Coules with B.C. Hydro said the wildfire has damaged 27 kilometres of power lines and 430 power poles.

Fires still out of control

Marg Drysdale, another BCWS fire information officer, said the Bush Creek East fire is currently estimated at 43 hectares. Drysdale said there has been very good progress on that fire as well as the Rossmoore Lake wildfire south of Kamloops.

Both fires are still considered to be out of control.

West Kelowna fire chief says he was lucky his home survived wildfires Duration 1:14 Jason Brolund was among thousands who had to leave their homes due to the McDougall Creek wildfire in late August. He describes his relief when he came back, and how many residents went through an emotional time.

There are currently 405 properties on evacuation order and 20,011 on evacuation alert in the West Kelowna area.

The B.C. Wildfire Service reported 438 active fires in B.C. Sunday, with 23 new wildfires reported over the past 24 hours.

There have been 2,071 wildfires in B.C. so far this season, said BCWS.