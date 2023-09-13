As British Columbia awaits an update on fire, drought and flood conditions due Wednesday afternoon, residents in an area south of Kamloops can relax as all evacuation orders and alerts related to a nearby fire have ended.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued the "all-clear'' to residents affected by the Rossmoore Lake fire, which was sparked by lightning nine weeks ago and scorched nearly 114 square kilometres before being held.

The B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) says an area restriction order covering travel through the fire zone remains in effect until at least Friday.

Recent cooler weather means the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District has also rescinded all orders and alerts for the 110-square kilometre Casper Creek blaze that threatened the communities of Seton Portage and Shalath, west of Lillooet, before being brought under control.

Other evacuation orders are still posted in another region west of Lillooet, where the out-of-control, 93-square kilometre Downton Lake fire destroyed numerous homes and cabins around Gun Lake and has burned to the edge of the South Chilcotin Mountains Provincial Park.

The BCWS says large fires such as the Rossmoore and Downton blazes will continue to smoulder until significant rain or snowfall, but it says no new wildfires have been sparked in the past day and the number of active blazes has fallen below 400.

Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Bowinn Ma pauses while responding to questions in Abbotsford, B.C., on July 23. (Darryl Dick/The Canadian Press)

B.C. Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Bowinn Ma and Minister of Forests Bruce Ralston are due to hold a weekly news conference on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. PT to update wildfire and drought conditions across the province. CBC News will stream the event.

Central B.C. fire threat

Elsewhere in B.C., the threat of fire continues in rural areas in the central part of the province.

On Monday night, the regional districts of Fraser-Fort George and Bulkley-Nechako issued an evacuation order due to the 10-square kilometre Ocock Lake blaze as it moved toward properties in the Noonlang Lake area, about 150 kilometres north of Prince George.

The order is the only one issued in B.C. since Monday. Several other orders and alerts have been ended or downgraded over the same period, including orders covering 25 homes in the West Kelowna wildfire.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations said residents of properties between the 900- and 1400 blocks of Westside Road on the western shore of Okanagan Lake can go home almost a month after an evacuation was imposed, but they must be ready to leave on short notice.

Evacuation alerts have also been lifted throughout the Westbank First Nation and in parts of several West Kelowna neighbourhoods, including Lower Glenrosa, Smith Creek, Westbank Centre, Shannon Lake and the West Kelowna Business Park.

The B.C. Wildfire Service reported Wednesay morning that 395 active blazes are burning across the province, with 158 ranked as out of control and the number of fires of note dropping to 10.