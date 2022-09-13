Wildfire smoke from B.C. and U.S. spreads east as several blazes remain uncontained

Smoke from wildfires in British Columbia, Washington and Idaho has wafted east, prompting air quality advisories from Vancouver Island into Alberta.

Environment Canada is maintaining advisories for a portion of northeast B.C. and the southern half of the province and has extended air quality statements across southern Alberta.

It warns that fine particulates contained in the smoke are likely to increase through the day.

The BlueSky Canada smoke forecast map shows little relief from murky conditions over the next 72 hours.

Wildfires contributing to the smoke include a 287-square kilometre blaze near Hudson's Hope in northeast B.C. that has forced more than 1,000 people from their homes.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says crews are working to contain the east flank of the suspected lightning-caused fire, which threatens Hudson's Hope as well as the W.A.C. Bennett Dam, a key power generator for the province.

The flames were just four kilometres from the W.A.C. Bennett dam on Monday afternoon.

"These dams and their generating stations are critical public infrastructure. Given this, both facilities will continue to be operated with limited staff," B.C. Hydro said in a statement.

The organization said it is also possible to operate the dam remotely, should it become necessary, and that their structures are made of concrete and not easily damaged by fire.

Fires east of Vancouver have also prompted evacuation orders and alerts west and east of Hope, as well as the closure of the eastbound lanes of Highway 1. One eastbound lane has since reopened.

The Flood Falls wildfire, classified as out of control, is burning across very steep terrain which has made accessing it a challenge for firefighting crews on the ground. The wildfire service has deployed helicopters to bucket the east and west flanks of this fire.

The mayor of the District of Hope told CBC's The Early Edition that smoke is complicating firefighting efforts.

"The visibility is so poor they can't fly in and even the helicopters are having problems at times getting close enough," said Mayor Peter Robb.

He says air quality remains poor in his community and the fire situation remains mostly unchanged.

"It continues to grow and move westbound," he said. "It's moving away from our community so it'll be affecting more [the communities of] Laidlaw and Popkum, but as of the last update ... there's no buildings or properties [in Hope] that are being affected at the moment."

The Fraser Valley Regional District has issued evacuation orders for five properties in Laidlaw, about 14 kilometres southwest of downtown Hope.