3 uncontrolled wildfires near northeast B.C.-Alta. boundary force evacuations

Three separate out-of-control wildfires burning near the boundary between British Columbia and Alberta, including two in the Peace River region, have prompted evacuation orders and an alert.

The Peace River Regional District has ordered the immediate evacuation of residents near the Red Creek wildfire, covering 1,550 hectares (15.5 square kilometres) — nearly four times the size of Stanley Park — directly northwest of Fort St. John, B.C., about 1,200 kilometres northeast of Vancouver.

The evacuation order covers 61 homes in the area, and residents are advised to evacuate the area immediately to Fort St. John to access emergency support services.

Goodlow, B.C., and the surrounding region are also under an evacuation order due to the threat of the Boundary Lake fire, which covers an area of 19 square kilometres.

The Boundary Lake wildfire is burning out of control in the Prince George Fire Centre. (B.C. Widfire Service)

The village of McBride, about 700 kilometres to the south, has declared a local state of emergency because of the threat posed by the Teare Creek wildfire.

The Regional District of Fraser-Fort George has ordered all residents of properties north of McBride Highway 16 and along Mountain View Road north of the Fraser River to immediately evacuate the area.

The Prince George Fire Centre is currently responding to multiple incidents across the fire centre, including four Wildfires of Note. These incidents are evolving and more information will be provided as we receive it. <a href="https://t.co/OZBEoTBYqQ">pic.twitter.com/OZBEoTBYqQ</a> —@BCGovFireInfo

Properties south of McBride Highway 16 within the village of McBride, and those within five kilometres of the village boundary are under an evacuation alert, meaning residents must be prepared to leave with little to no notice.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says the Teare Creek wildfire is burning in steep, challenging terrain.

High on-site winds Friday afternoon resulted in an increase in fire activity, and the wildfire service says additional resources will join the four initial attack crews and seven officers battling the flames.

All four of B.C.'s wildfires of note — blazes that are particularly visible or pose a threat to public safety — are burning in the Prince George Fire Centre, with the Coffee Creek fire currently classified as "being held".

As of Saturday afternoon, there are 61 active fires in the province and 45 are classified as burning out of control.