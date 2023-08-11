Campfire bans lifted in northern B.C., parks reopen in Kamloops

The latest on the wildfires:

The federal government expects southern B.C.'s fire season to continue into September.

Campfire bans are being rescinded in northern areas of the province.

The province has partnered with Tk'emlups te Secwepemc to open a camp for wildfire evacuees in Kamloops, B.C.

All nature parks and trails reopen in Kamloops on Friday after being closed due to fire risk.

As of noon PT, there are currently 392 active fires in B.C., with 13 fires of note — or fires that are highly visible or threatening public safety.

Learn more about how to find the full list of wildfires, highway closures and evacuation orders and alerts.

Campfire bans are being lifted Friday in the Prince George and Northwest fire centres, which encompass the northern half of the province, after cooler weather and calmer fire activity this week.

A statement said the Category 1 open burning prohibition will be rescinded as of noon. Category 1 fires include campfires or any other open fire that burns piled material no larger than half a metre high and half a metre wide.

While communities including Prince George, Fort St. James, Vanderhoof and Mackenzie are included in the lifting of the ban, a B.C. Wildfire Service map indicated Quesnel and Burns Lake are not.

A map showing the areas of northern B.C. covered by a campfire ban. (B.C. Wildfire Service)

Wildfire evacuee camp opening in Kamloops

A 300-person camp for wildfire evacuees is being built near Kamloops, B.C. (Marcella Bernardo/CBC)

To the south, the province has partnered with the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc First Nation to open a new camp for wildfire evacuees in Kamloops, B.C.

The Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness said the camp will accommodate up to 300 people in the city's Rayleigh neighbourhood.

Minister Bowinn Ma said it is important to ensure there's enough capacity for evacuees and for them to have a culturally safe and supportive environment when dealing with the stress of an evacuation.

The province said it's been working with First Nations and local authorities on evacuation measures, knowing that hotels are likely full during peak tourist season.

Watch | Bowinn Ma says 'it is clear that the climate crisis is upon us': 'It is clear that the climate crisis is upon us,' B.C. minister says Duration 10:00 Bowinn Ma, B.C.'s minister of emergency management and climate readiness, told CBC's Power and Politics that the province is dealing with 'unprecedented drought levels' and that people need to be ready for the impacts of climate change.

Nature trails reopen

Meanwhile, all nature parks and trails reopened in Kamloops on Friday after being closed due to fire risk.

Fire Chief Ken Uzelo said recent rain and cooler temperatures brought the fire danger rating down enough to reopen the spaces safely, though he warned they could close again if the heat returns.

The province on Thursday warned a significant heat wave is expected to hit B.C. early next week, bringing temperatures into the high 20s and early 30s.

Ottawa expects fire season into September

Nationally, the federal government said Friday high wildfire activity is expected to continue across much of Canada this month, with the potential for the fire season to extend into September for southern B.C.

Officials said Canada is experiencing an "unprecedented'' fire season that has charred 134,000 square kilometres to date — more than six times the 10-year average.

At a briefing in North Vancouver on Friday, federal officials said there have been 5,595 wildfires across the country, releasing the equivalent of more than one billion tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

Read more:

Anyone placed under an evacuation order should leave the area immediately.

Evacuation centres have been set up throughout the province to assist anyone evacuating from a community under threat from a wildfire.

To find the centre closest to you, visit the EmergencyInfoBC website.

Evacuees are encouraged to register with Emergency Support Services online, whether or not they access services at an evacuation centre.

Do you have a story to share?

If you've been affected by the B.C. wildfires and want to share your story, email cbcnewsvancouver@cbc.ca.