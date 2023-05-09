Air quality advisories for North Peace, Fort Nelson as wildfires burn in B.C., Alberta

Environment Canada says wildfire smoke from northern Alberta is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility in parts of northeastern British Columbia.

Special air quality advisories are in place for the North Peace region and Fort Nelson, B.C.

The weather service says wildfire smoke can be harmful and everyone should try to find a place where they can get clean, cool air.

More than 29,000 Albertans have been ordered to leave their homes in recent days due to dozens of wildfires.

2 out-of-control fires pose risks in B.C.

Crews are also battling two out-of-control wildfires of note in northeastern B.C.

Both the Red Creek and Boundary Lake fires pose a threat to property near Fort St. John, which is about 800 kilometres north of Vancouver.

Evacuation orders or alerts remain in place for much of the areas surrounding the fires.

The Peace River Regional District says 27 homes are still under an evacuation order for the Boundary Lake wildfire and 239 homes under an alert. For the Red Creek wildfire, 61 properties remain under an evacuation order, and 247 properties are under an alert.

Clearview Elementary and Junior Secondary School — located 17 kilometres west of Boundary Lake — are closed for the entire week.

Matt Troiano, Fort St. John's deputy fire chief and director for the city's Emergency Support Services, said about 100 evacuees have been helped at a reception centre in the city so far.

As of Tuesday morning the Boundary Lake fire was estimated to be 59 square kilometres in size while the Red Creek fire is 28 square kilometres.

On its website, the B.C. Wildfire Service says it is tracking a total of 58 active wildfires across the province.