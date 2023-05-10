3 homes destroyed by Boundary Lake wildfire in northeast B.C.

Emergency officials say a wildfire in northeast B.C. has caused "significant damage" to three homes near Fort St. John.

The Peace River Regional District said the damage was caused by the Boundary Lake wildfire, which is burning out of control east of the city along the B.C.-Alberta border.

In an update posted online Tuesday evening, the district said it has been in touch with homeowners to offer them support. One of the homes may have been uninhabited, the district says.

There are more than 40 active wildfires burning across the province, primarily in the Prince George Fire Centre, which covers the northeast quarter of the province.

Forecasters are worried that unseasonably hot weather forecast for the weekend will exacerbate the situation.

May heatwave raises concerns

John Innes, a professor in the faculty of forestry at the University of British Columbia, says it looks like a "serious weather event'' is occurring, with a ridge of pressure expected to produce prolonged heat with little to no rain in the forecast.

In Fort St. John, the temperature is expected to hit 32 C by Sunday.

Smoky skies are affecting much of the province's northeast and central Interior, including Prince George, where this hazy sunrise was seen Wednesday morning. (Adrie Van Der Velde)

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 34 C in Kamloops on Sunday and just one degree cooler in Prince George.

Innes says B.C.'s snowpack typically melts fairly slowly, particularly in forested areas, which helps keep moisture in the ground until later in the summer.

But if the snow melts quickly, as it has done so far this spring, he says the meltwater will run off, raising the risk of flooding and subsequently wildfires.

Oil and gas operations shut down: regulator

The British Columbia Energy Regulator says the wildfires burning in the province's northeast have affected some oil and gas operations.

The regulator said no oil and gas infrastructure has been directly affected by fires in the region, but some operations have been shut down "either due to evacuation order or as a proactive measure, to reduce risk to workers, the public and the environment."

It did not provide exact numbers or the names of any affected operations.

An online map created by the energy regulator shows oil and gas operators in the province that are within a specified distance from a fire point, perimeter or user-specified location.

Oil and gas operations have also been halted and workers relocated in the west and northwest of Alberta, where more than 100 active fires are burning and a provincial state of emergency is in place.

Work on the Site C hydroelectric dam project, located about 14 kilometres southwest of Fort St. John, continues despite the presence of wildfire smoke, according to a spokesperson, who said employees have been reminded to minimize their exposure where possible.

Trans Mountain says it is monitoring the wildfire situation in B.C. and Alberta, adding "there is no impact" on operations or its pipeline expansion project.

The 1,150-kilometre Trans Mountain pipeline carries 300,000 barrels of oil per day, and is Canada's only pipeline system transporting oil from Alberta to the West Coast. Its expansion, for which construction is currently underway, will essentially twin the existing pipeline.

Fire bans in place

Effective Thursday at noon, Category 2 open burning — including the use of fireworks, sky lanterns and burn barrels — is banned in the Cariboo Fire Centre.

A Category 2 and Category 3 ban — which include open fires that burn material in one or more piles not exceeding two metres in height and three metres in width, as well as burning stubble or grass — will go into effect in the Northwest Fire Centre on Saturday.

A ban is already in place in the Peace Forest District, the Fort Nelson Forest District and the Robson Valley Fire Zone.