Wildfires grow as heat wave continues to bake B.C. Interior

B.C. wildfire crews spent the night battling fires across B.C.'s Interior as a record-breaking heat wave persists in much of the province.

The Sparks Lake wildfire, 15 kilometres northwest of Kamloops, was last recorded at an estimated 23 square kilometres in size, but fire information officer Madison Smith said she expects there was growth overnight.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says 47 firefighters have been on site fighting the blaze, as well as several helicopters. Smith said helicopters struggled with the heat on Tuesday, and some had to shut down as their engines overheated.

Not far away, a fire burning 23 kilometres north of Lillooet has grown to 50 square kilometres and is classified as out of control.

A new fire was sparked on Tuesday near Lytton, where the all-time highest recorded temperature in Canada has been registered three days in a row, and where crews have been fighting the George Road fire since last Wednesday.

The new blaze, the Conte Creek fire, is estimated to be about 1.5 hectares in size.

All of these fires are suspected to be human caused but remain under investigation.

Evacuation orders, alerts

Evacuation orders were issued for several properties in Electoral Area B in the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District, as the Mckay Creek wildfire threatened homes on Tuesday.

Nine properties in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District were also evacuated out of concern that the Sparks Lake wildfire would threaten homes and other structures.

The Sparks Lake wildfire also prompted an evacuation alert for 150 properties in the Deadman, Red Lake, Tranquille Valley and Vidette Lake areas.