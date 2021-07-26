Fewer active fires in B.C. but threat still high in bone-dry southern regions

Above average temperatures for many parts of British Columbia aren't expected to ease soon — and Environment Canada says there is no hint of showers until at least the weekend for some southern regions hit hard by wildfires.

There are more than 250 active wildfires as of 8:30 a.m. PT on Monday, which is down slightly from the more than 300 fires burning last week. Flames have scorched more than 4,100 square kilometres of land since the fire season started almost four months ago, according to Emergency Management BC.

The fire risk remains high to extreme over most of southern B.C. The B.C. Wildfire Service says 40 blazes are ranked as fires of note, meaning flames are either highly visible or pose an immediate safety risk.

The weather office predicts lighter winds over several of the most challenging fires, including the 68-square kilometre Nk'Mip Creek blaze in the south Okanagan between Oliver and Osoyoos.

Firefighters from Mexico walk across the tarmac after arriving on a charter flight in Abbotsford, B.C, on July 24. Ninety-nine firefighters will assist B.C. in tackling more than 200 wildfires burning across the province. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

But forecasters say temperatures there won't budge from the mid- to high-30s all week, and there's no sign of rain.

Showers could dampen parts of southeast B.C., where fires on both sides of Upper Arrow Lake have forced evacuation orders or alerts for hundreds of properties.

But Environment Canada says the chance of rain is just 30 per cent and it won't come until Saturday at the earliest.

Emergency Management B.C. says 4,260 properties remain on evacuation order across B.C., while residents of just under 18,000 properties have been warned to be ready to leave on short notice.

Internet service down in Grand Forks

Some families living in the Grand Forks area, in the West Kootenay, have been without phone, internet and TV service for three days. Shaw Communications said service was lost Friday due to wildfire activity nearby.

"We continue to face restrictions that prevent us from accessing our equipment to complete repairs due to wildfire activity," the company wrote in an update posted Monday.

Grand Forks is about 125 kilometres east of Osoyoos, close to the U.S. border.

Shaw has not said how many customers are affected.