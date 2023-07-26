Crews tame wildfires in Cariboo but hundreds of blazes continue to burn across B.C.

Wildfire crews in B.C. have tamed a pair of wildfires in the province's Cariboo region, but continue to grapple with stubborn blazes burning out of control elsewhere.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says firefighters aided by heavy equipment and aerial support have tamed the Branch Road wildfire, which is now considered "being held" at under 14 square kilometres.

The service also says it doesn't expect the Townsend Creek wildfire to grow any more and is being held at about 27 square kilometres.

The fire spurred an evacuation alert on July 8 that remains in place.

However, the Cariboo Regional District issued a new evacuation alert on Tuesday covering a 320-square-kilometre area due to the Anahim Peak fire, northwest of Williams Lake, B.C.

The alert concerns 30 parcels of land, but the regional district did not specify how many residents were affected.

It follows earlier evacuation orders in the area by both the regional district and the Ulkatcho First Nation.

More than 450 active fires are burning across B.C., most caused by lightning, and this year's wildfire season has already burned almost 15,000 square kilometres of land, breaking the record set in 2018.