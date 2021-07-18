Firefighters work 'through the night' against 5,000-hectare wildfire near Ashcroft, as 306 fires burn

B.C. wildfire crews continued battling more than 300 blazes Sunday morning, with a significant focus on controlling a 5,000-hectare fire near Ashcroft.

That blaze, just 8.5 kilometres south of the town, saw firefighters struggling all night to contain an "out of control" wildfire, which has forced the evacuations of the municipality of Ashcroft and Ashcroft Indian Band land.

"Crews worked throughout the night to establish control lines with heavy equipment and Structure Protection personnel are on site today," the BC Wildfire Service said on its website Sunday morning. "The overnight crews reinforced the heavy machine guard on the west side of the fire and it was held throughout the day.

"However, the east flank of the fire is being significantly challenged by winds."

Almost a third of the current 306 active fires are in the Kamloops region, according to provincial data. There are also significant wildfires burning in the Prince George fire region and in the province's southeast.

Growing calls for B.C. to declare state of emergency over wildfires The National 2:54 More crews are on their way to help fight what's being called an unprecedented wildfire season in British Columbia. Now calls are growing for the province to declare a state of emergency. 2:54

At least two new evacuation orders have been issued since Saturday evening, including orders to leave 60 properties just west of Kamloops Lake in the Walhachin area, and another order to evacuate properties near Gustafsen and Neilson lakes near 100 Mile House. There are also new area restrictions on people visiting areas in the Cranbrook area.

More than 20 other communities remain under evacuation alerts, meaning they must prepare to abandon their properties on short notice.

The province blames almost 400 of this year's more than 1,100 wildfires on people, but lightning accounts for the majority of fires.

"Be extremely cautious when recreating in the backcountry and to not engage in any activity that could spark a wildfire," the B.C. Wildfire Service said in a tweet Saturday evening. "Extreme heat and persistent dryness across much of the province have raised wildfire risk to critical levels."

Anyone placed under an evacuation order must leave the area immediately.

Evacuation centres have been set up throughout the province to assist anyone evacuating from a community under threat from a wildfire. To find the centre closest to you, visit the Emergency Management B.C. website.

Evacuees are encouraged to register online with Emergency Support Services, whether or not they access services at an evacuation centre.