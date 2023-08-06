The latest on the wildfires:

Residents of 13 properties on the west side of Adams Lake in the Shuswap region have been ordered to leave due to the Bush Creek East wildfire.

The Downton Lake wildfire has burned down two cabins and at least 12 smaller outbuildings in the community of Gun Lake, while another cabin near Highline Road along Anderson Lake has been reduced to ash by the Casper Creek Wildfire.

Wildfire officials say hot and dry conditions will remain on Sunday, but a cooling trend should start on Monday.

Evacuation orders remain in place across B.C., including north of Lytton, Adams Lake and Gun Lake.

A smoky skies bulletin is in place for most of southeast B.C., as well as Kamloops in the Central Interior.

As of 2:30 p.m. PT, there are currently 370 active fires in B.C., with 14 fires of note — or fires that are highly visible or threatening public safety.

Learn more about how to find the full list of wildfires, highway closures and evacuation orders and alerts.

Residents of 13 properties near the Adams Lake West Forest Service Road were ordered to leave due to the Bush Creek East wildfire in British Columbia's Shuswap region on Sunday.

The 17.89 square kilometre wildfire is burning out of control on the west banks of Adams Lake, across the water from communities that have been evacuated since Wednesday due to the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District also issued an evacuation alert for several properties south of the evacuation area Sunday.

Hot and dry conditions over the last week have prompted evacuation orders for numerous communities in south-central B.C.

Those orders remain in place for the Downton Lake wildfire northwest of Whistler, the Lower East Adams Lake fire northeast of Kamloops, the Stein Mountain wildfire north of Lytton, and now the Bush Creek East wildfire northeast of Kamloops as well.

The Downton Lake fire led to evacuation orders for properties around Gun Lake in the Sea-to-Sky region of B.C. on Tuesday, and burned down two cabins, officials confirmed on Sunday. (Submitted by Dr. Renata Lewis)

Cabins lost in Downton Lake, Casper Creek blazes

Three cabins and more than a dozen smaller structures have been destroyed by two wildfires near Lillooet, including the Downton Lake wildfire, the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District said on Sunday.

On Gun Lake, two cabins and at least 12 garages, storage sheds and piers across nine properties were destroyed by the Downton Lake wildfire, according to the district.

About 30 kilometres southeast, the Casper Creek wildfire burned down one cabin near Anderson Lake on Highline Road.

"We are heartbroken to know that some structures have been lost, and understand that all of this is taking a tremendous toll on the community," said SLRD chair Jen Ford in a news release.

The Downton Lake wildfire northwest of Whistler, which led to an evacuation order for over 200 properties near the popular Gun Lake, grew overnight to nearly 25 square kilometres.

Cooler conditions could help fire control efforts

The B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) is watching the weather closely as evacuation orders remain in place for parts of the province most affected by wildfires.

The BCWS says cooler conditions are likely to settle over the province for a few days starting Monday, which may help to cool fire behaviour.

"We're going to see a really strong trough sweep across the province, almost like a fall looking system," said Matt MacDonald, the lead fire weather forecaster with the BCWS, on Sunday. "It's going to bring rain to the northern portions of the province, which is fantastic news."

MacDonald cautions, however, that the cooling conditions are not likely to last until the end of the week, with hot conditions expected to return on Wednesday.

"If we look out on the horizon, we're far from over with this fire season," he said. "August is really the core of the fire season and fortunately we do have a little bit of a reprieve here."

The hot and dry conditions during the weekend led to numerous new fire starts, with MacDonald saying over 500 lightning strikes in southeast B.C. led to new blazes starting.

A smoky skies bulletin is in place for nearly all of that region, including Kamloops, Kelowna and Cranbrook.

The Downton Lake wildfire near Gold Bridge B.C., burns toward the north shore of Gun Lake on Aug 1, 2023. (Supplied by Owen Rose)

Hundreds of people out of homes

Firefighters near Adams Lake in the Interior are working to protect homes near popular recreational communities, with over 100 properties remaining on evacuation order.

"Crews are actively protecting homes and ensuring that all of the structural protection apparatus are working, should the fire continue to advance that way," said Taylor Colman, a fire information officer on Sunday. "But we're not anticipating that at this time."

North of Lytton, more than a dozen homes across First Nations reserves and in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District are also on evacuation order due to the Stein Mountain wildfire.

Niakia Hanna, chief of the Lytton First Nation, said there was a lot of trauma associated with wildfires in the community, after the devastating 2021 blaze that destroyed the entire community.

"The emotions are running high anytime we come across and and spot smoke," he told CBC News. "Even the smell of smoke in the area is obviously a trigger for people."

READ MORE:

Anyone placed under an evacuation order should leave the area immediately.

Evacuation centres have been set up throughout the province to assist anyone evacuating from a community under threat from a wildfire.

To find the centre closest to you, visit the Emergency Management B.C. website.

Evacuees are encouraged to register with Emergency Support Services online, whether or not they access services at an evacuation centre.

Do you have a story to share?

If you've been affected by the B.C. wildfires and want to share your story, email cbcnewsvancouver@cbc.ca.