What you need to know about B.C. wildfires on Aug. 5

The latest on the wildfires:

The Lytton First Nation has issued an evacuation order for four reserves north of the Stein Mountain wildfire.

Northeast of Kamloops, the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire nearly doubled in size overnight.

Evacuation notices are still in place due to a destructive wildfire northwest of Whistler, B.C., which now covers 21 square kilometres near two popular lakes.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, there are 354 active fires in B.C., with 12 fires of note — those that are highly visible or threatening public safety.

Here's how you can find the full list of wildfires, highway closures and evacuation orders and alerts.

The Lytton First Nation has issued evacuation orders for 15 properties across four First Nations reserves north of the Stein Valley fire, as multiple out-of-control fires continue to burn across B.C.

In the order issued on Friday evening, residents of the Yawaucht 11, Tsaukan 12, Cameron Bar 13 and Lytton 13A reserves are being told to leave immediately.

They are being told to head north to Lillooet via Westside Road, or south to Lytton through the reaction ferry.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has also issued an evacuation order for two rural properties near the wildfire, which is burning about 15 kilometres away from Lytton on the west side of the Fraser River.

The Stein Mountain wildfire currently covers an area of 3.33 square kilometres, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS), and was growing downslope on Friday.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, 180 fires were not responding to suppression efforts across the province.

WATCH | Property owner resorts to using hose to fight wildfire: Property owner uses garden hose to protect land from nearby B.C. wildfire Duration 0:28 Josh Jones used his own hose as he tried to protect his property at Dorian Bay, on the edge of Adams Lake, from a growing wildfire in the area on Aug. 2, 2023.

Residents out of homes near Adams, Gun Lakes

Northeast of Kamloops, the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire nearly doubled in size overnight.

It now covers an area of 48.233 square kilometres, up from 25.27 square kilometres on Friday evening. Multiple evacuation orders are in place due to the fire, which is affecting a primarily recreational community north of Chase, B.C.

"Winds should increase later in the day, bringing gusty conditions that may see a localised increase in fire behaviour," reads an update from the BCWS on Saturday morning.

The Bush Creek East wildfire is burning on the west side of Adams Lake, which is west of Kamloops, B.C., on Aug. 4, 2023. (Submitted by Josh Jones)

That fire is burning across from the Bush Creek East fire on the west side of Adams Lake, which has resulted in evacuation alerts of its own.

Meanwhile, the Downton Lake wildfire northwest of Whistler continues to threaten properties around Gun Lake and Gold Bridge, B.C., with evacuation orders remaining in place.

The blaze covers an area of 21 square kilometres as of Saturday morning, and has already destroyed some recreational homes around the popular lakes.

The Lower East Adams Lake fire burns in Dorian Bay on Aug. 3, 2023. (Brent Harper)

Anyone placed under an evacuation order should leave the area immediately.

Evacuation centres have been set up throughout the province to assist anyone evacuating from a community under threat from a wildfire.

To find the centre closest to you, visit the Emergency Management B.C. website.

Evacuees are encouraged to register with Emergency Support Services online, whether or not they access services at an evacuation centre.

Do you have a story to share?

If you've been affected by the B.C. wildfires and want to share your story, email cbcnewsvancouver@cbc.ca.