B.C. officials look ahead at recovery and rebuilding efforts, as residents reckon with losses from wildfires
Up to 200 homes razed in Kelowna area, most travel restrictions end in southern Interior
If the power or data on your device is low, you can get wildfire updates on CBC Lite, our low-bandwidth, text-only website.
The latest on the wildfires:
- Wildfire-related travel restrictions have ended in much of B.C.'s southern Interior except for West Kelowna.
- After speaking with evacuees, B.C. Premier David Eby said the province can start looking at recovery and rebuilding efforts.
- As much as 200 homes may have been destroyed in the Kelowna area due to numerous blazes, including the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna.
- The province's wildfire fighting strategy has been criticized by some residents in the Shuswap region, who lost their homes due to the aggressive Bush Creek East wildfire.
- Learn more about how to find the full list of wildfires, highway closures and evacuation orders and alerts.
Some officials in B.C. say work can now begin on recovery from devastating wildfires, although the full extent of the destruction in the province's southern Interior has yet to be tallied.
B.C. Premier David Eby visited the Okanagan and Shuswap regions Tuesday, meeting with evacuees and seeing some of the devastation himself in the Kelowna area.
He promised support for people who had to leave their homes, and said federal, local and provincial officials would help begin the process of recovery.
It comes as the province ended most of its wildfire-related travel restrictions in the southern Interior, save for West Kelowna, with firefighters saying they made good progress on numerous blazes amid favourable weather conditions.
"[We will] make sure that we're going to have the supports in place for people as they return to their homes to to be looked after, and to start rebuilding," Eby said at a news conference Tuesday.
"Which will be some considerable time, but less than could have been thanks to the efforts of our firefighting crews."
More than 27,000 people remain out of their homes across B.C. due to the wildfires, with thousands of firefighters on the frontlines. Up to 200 homes have been charred in the Kelowna area.
Numerous highways remain closed across B.C., including Highway 1 in at least two locations.
Sarah Budd, a fire information officer with the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS), said Tuesday that rain across southern B.C. helped crews tackle blazes, but lightning remains a concern going into Wednesday.
"With convective activity, it's challenging because we want the moisture," she said. "We don't want the winds, we don't want the lightning."
Budd also said that the rain would help to dissipate some of the heavy smoke in wildfire zones, which could allow for aerial resources to aid firefighters.
First Nation residents describe heartbreak
In the Shuswap region, numerous homes have been lost to the aggressive Bush Creek East wildfire burning northeast of Kamloops.
The blaze grew significantly over the weekend, torching communities like Scotch Creek and parts of the Skwla̓x te Secwe̓pemcu̓lecw reserve.
Barney Tomma, a 63-year-old resident who had lived his entire life on the reserve, broke down when he talked about losing his home and his comic collection — which dates back 40 years, and has over 34,000 issues.
"I'm too old to start over again," he said, holding back tears. "All my memories ... like, I'm a comic collector. Thirty-four-thousand comics gone. That was my retirement fund.
"So now, I guess I'll retire like everybody else. Make do with what I could get."
The province and local officials were criticized by some residents of the Shuswap for their firefighting strategy, with some residents accused of stealing firefighting equipment and rumours circulating that BCWS activities led to two fires merging.
Tomma, who was a firefighter for four decades, said he sympathized with firefighters — adding that, occasionally, firefighters had to pick their battles and save whichever homes they could.
"I've been on both sides of the fence," he said. "It hurts both ways and you get flak either way."
READ MORE:
- Residents of the B.C. Interior say they're resigned to consistently poor air quality as wildfires threaten communities each summer.
- A B.C. hiker says he was minutes away from "frying" after he narrowly escaped from the Crater Creek wildfire southwest of Keremeos.
- Evacuees from the Kamloops area made their frustrations clear with B.C. Premier David Eby on Tuesday.
- Volunteers are venturing into evacuation areas to rescue pets and reunite them with their owners.
- A man who lost his dream home to fire in the Shuswap region is sharing his story.
Anyone placed under an evacuation order should leave the area immediately.
Evacuation centres have been set up throughout the province to assist anyone evacuating from a community under threat from a wildfire.
To find the centre closest to you, visit the EmergencyInfoBC website.
Evacuees are encouraged to register with Emergency Support Services online, whether or not they access services at an evacuation centre.
Do you have a story to share?
If you've been affected by the B.C. wildfires and want to share your story, email cbcnewsvancouver@cbc.ca.
With files from Jon Hernandez and Randi-Marie Adams