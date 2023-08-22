All eyes on weather as B.C. premier set to visit wildfire-affected areas

If the power or data on your device is low, you can get wildfire updates on CBC Lite, our low-bandwidth, text-only website.

The latest on the wildfires:

B.C. Premier David Eby is set to visit the Shuswap and Okanagan regions of B.C., which were continuing to grapple with destructive wildfires on Tuesday.

There is not yet an official count of how many homes have been destroyed across the province since fire activity dramatically accelerated last week, but officials have acknowledged the damage is "significant."

At least 50 properties were destroyed in the Kelowna area due to the McDougall Creek wildfire, but firefighters have yet to enter the areas most affected by the blaze.

WATCH | West Kelowna residents see homes destroyed through doorbell cameras: West Kelowna man watched video footage of his home burn taken by neighbour's doorbell camera Duration 2:25 Chris Erickson's home was one of more than 50 structures lost in the McDougall Creek fire in West Kelowna. Erickson watched video footage taken by his neighbour's doorbell camera of his home in the Rose Valley neighbourhood burning to the ground. Despite losing his residence, Erickson is thanking his neighbours for their kindness and support.

The premier is set to visit that region, along with the Shuswap region — where the Bush Creek East wildfire destroyed homes — and survey the damage from wildfires, along with Forests Minister Bruce Ralston and Emergencies Minister Bowinn Ma.

"Our goal is to reassure people that we will be there when the crisis passes," Eby said at a Monday news conference. "To help them rebuild, but also to get information from the front line about what communities need."

Thick smoke from the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire fills the air, and a Canadian flag flies in the wind as RCMP officers on a boat patrol Shuswap Lake, in Scotch Creek, B.C., on Sunday. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Firefighters made good progress on many fires on Monday amid favourable weather conditions.

On Tuesday, a hurricane that ripped through Mexico and the southwest United States is likely to bring some rain to the province — but will also bring winds that could provide a volatile mixture.

"We're hopeful it will bring some measurable precipitation to areas that really need it," said Sarah Budd, a wildfire information officer with the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS), on Monday. "The sort of flipside of that is that it could increase some of the winds and change wind directions through parts of the Okanagan.

"As we always say, we don't have a crystal ball, and that weather pattern is a little uncertain where the winds will be going."

WATCH | Fire information officer says equipment stolen in Shuswap: Critical firefighting equipment stolen, says wildfire information officer Duration 1:40 Various firefighting gear has been repeatedly moved and stolen in the Shuswap region over the last two days, according to B.C. Wildfire Service information officer Forrest Tower.

Smoky skies continue to blanket British Columbia due to the wildfires, though rain might help to dissipate some of the haze surrounding communities in southern B.C.

Across B.C., more than 3,500 people are fighting wildland fires, and hundreds of municipal firefighters are helping to protect homes and other buildings, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

Another 100 Mexican firefighters and 200 from South Africa are expected to arrive this week.

Trevor Manzuik, who was evacuated from his home due to the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire, sprays down his property after returning home by boat on Sunday. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Travel restrictions, advisories

The province is under a state of emergency, and travel to B.C.'s southern Interior has been restricted, preventing tourists from using hotels, motels, RV parks and other temporary accommodations in Kelowna and West Kelowna, Kamloops, Oliver, Osoyoos, Penticton and Vernon, so they can be utilized for evacuees.

Wildfires are also affecting several travel corridors through B.C. Highway 1 is closed in at least two spots: between Lytton and Hope in the Fraser Canyon and between Chase and Sorrento in the Shuswap.

Other travel advisories:

Highway 97, in both directions, just south of Coldstream to Peachland.

Highway 97, in both directions, six kilometres north of Vernon to three kilometres south of Osoyoos.

Highway 5A, in both directions, between Old Kamloops Road and Roche Lake Road for 13 kilometres south of Kamloops.

DriveBC has a full listing of all road closures and travel advisories.

READ MORE:

WATCH | Kelowna kangaroo farm has to shutter due to wildfires: Kelowna kangaroo farm closes doors amid provincial state of emergency Duration 1:53 A popular tourist attraction in Kelowna has been shut down since last Friday. The Kangaroo Creek Farm is home to over 100 aminals, primarily kangaroos. It voluntarily closed its doors due to the risk of fire in the area, taking a hit during its peak season. CBC News spoke with Caroline MacPherson, the facilities' director, about how they are managing during these trying times.

Anyone placed under an evacuation order should leave the area immediately.

Evacuation centres have been set up throughout the province to assist anyone evacuating from a community under threat from a wildfire.

To find the centre closest to you, visit the EmergencyInfoBC website.

Evacuees are encouraged to register with Emergency Support Services online, whether or not they access services at an evacuation centre.

Do you have a story to share?

If you've been affected by the B.C. wildfires and want to share your story, email cbcnewsvancouver@cbc.ca.