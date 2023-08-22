All eyes on weather as B.C. premier set to visit wildfire-affected areas
As wildfires burn in southern Interior, hurricane in southwest U.S. could impact winds in B.C.
The latest on the wildfires:
- The B.C. premier, along with the provincial forests and emergencies ministers, will meet with residents of the southern Interior that have had to flee due to wildfires.
- More than 50 structures are confirmed fully or partially destroyed by a large wildfire in West Kelowna.
- In the Shuswap region, where two major fires combined near Adams Lake and destroyed homes, wildfire fighters say their equipment has been removed or tampered with.
- Highway closures remain in place throughout the province because of wildfires, including south of Lytton due to the Kookipi Creek wildfire.
B.C. Premier David Eby is set to visit the Shuswap and Okanagan regions of B.C., which were continuing to grapple with destructive wildfires on Tuesday.
There is not yet an official count of how many homes have been destroyed across the province since fire activity dramatically accelerated last week, but officials have acknowledged the damage is "significant."
At least 50 properties were destroyed in the Kelowna area due to the McDougall Creek wildfire, but firefighters have yet to enter the areas most affected by the blaze.
The premier is set to visit that region, along with the Shuswap region — where the Bush Creek East wildfire destroyed homes — and survey the damage from wildfires, along with Forests Minister Bruce Ralston and Emergencies Minister Bowinn Ma.
"Our goal is to reassure people that we will be there when the crisis passes," Eby said at a Monday news conference. "To help them rebuild, but also to get information from the front line about what communities need."
Firefighters made good progress on many fires on Monday amid favourable weather conditions.
On Tuesday, a hurricane that ripped through Mexico and the southwest United States is likely to bring some rain to the province — but will also bring winds that could provide a volatile mixture.
"We're hopeful it will bring some measurable precipitation to areas that really need it," said Sarah Budd, a wildfire information officer with the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS), on Monday. "The sort of flipside of that is that it could increase some of the winds and change wind directions through parts of the Okanagan.
"As we always say, we don't have a crystal ball, and that weather pattern is a little uncertain where the winds will be going."
Smoky skies continue to blanket British Columbia due to the wildfires, though rain might help to dissipate some of the haze surrounding communities in southern B.C.
Across B.C., more than 3,500 people are fighting wildland fires, and hundreds of municipal firefighters are helping to protect homes and other buildings, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.
Another 100 Mexican firefighters and 200 from South Africa are expected to arrive this week.
Travel restrictions, advisories
The province is under a state of emergency, and travel to B.C.'s southern Interior has been restricted, preventing tourists from using hotels, motels, RV parks and other temporary accommodations in Kelowna and West Kelowna, Kamloops, Oliver, Osoyoos, Penticton and Vernon, so they can be utilized for evacuees.
Wildfires are also affecting several travel corridors through B.C. Highway 1 is closed in at least two spots: between Lytton and Hope in the Fraser Canyon and between Chase and Sorrento in the Shuswap.
Other travel advisories:
- Highway 97, in both directions, just south of Coldstream to Peachland.
- Highway 97, in both directions, six kilometres north of Vernon to three kilometres south of Osoyoos.
- Highway 5A, in both directions, between Old Kamloops Road and Roche Lake Road for 13 kilometres south of Kamloops.
DriveBC has a full listing of all road closures and travel advisories.
Anyone placed under an evacuation order should leave the area immediately.
Evacuation centres have been set up throughout the province to assist anyone evacuating from a community under threat from a wildfire.
To find the centre closest to you, visit the EmergencyInfoBC website.
Evacuees are encouraged to register with Emergency Support Services online, whether or not they access services at an evacuation centre.
