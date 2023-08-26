More wildfire-related evacuation orders to be downgraded in B.C.'s Okanagan

If the power or data on your device is low, you can get wildfire updates on CBC Lite, our low-bandwidth, text-only website

Officials in B.C.'s Central Okanagan announced that more evacuation orders, particularly in Lake Country, would be downgraded Saturday as firefighters continue to battle blazes in the area.

Residents of over 3,400 properties remain out of their homes due to the McDougall Creek wildfire and other blazes.

However, two of those fires — burning within the City of Kelowna and Lake Country just north of it — are now being held after a week of dogged firefighting from the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) and municipal firefighters.

On Saturday, Lake Country Mayor Blair Ireland said all remaining evacuation orders in the district would be downgraded to alerts in the afternoon.

"There's lots of cleanup going on out there," Ireland said at a morning news conference. "There's still danger trees. People must remember — the fire is being held. The fire is not out.

"Alerts are going to remain in place over the weekend. Be vigilant. Do not go into the burnt areas."

Ireland said residents should keep an eye on the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO)'s website for when orders would lift, and return-to-home information for evacuees.

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund is saying that firefighters have made good progress in steering fires away from homes. (Tom Popyk/CBC)

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund also said some residents of the Smith Creek, Tallus Ridge, Shannon Woods and Barkley areas could expect to return home later on Saturday.

"Things are going very well," he said. "We are starting to breathe a bit of a collective sigh [of relief], although cautiously."

In total, more than 900 properties in the region were taken off evacuation order on Friday, with officials saying the focus has now shifted to recovery and rebuilding efforts.

Late last week, officials said 181 properties were damaged or razed by blazes in the area, including four in the City of Kelowna and three in the Lake Country.

Jodie Foster, an RDCO spokesperson, said that number will likely grow as firefighters survey the extent of damage in West Kelowna and the regional district.

RCMP officers patrol Okanagan Lake near destroyed homes in West Kelowna on Wednesday, Aug. 23. (Chris Corday/CBC)

"While we are transitioning into recovery, somewhat, it's going at different paces in different communities depending on the severity of the fires within those communities," she said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited the region on Friday, with officials saying he was receptive to their concerns and needs for more long-term infrastructure and fire mitigation funding in the region.

The B.C. government, meanwhile, says mental health supports are available for people affected by wildfires, with disaster psychological support personnel deployed to emergency reception centres throughout the Interior.

