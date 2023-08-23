Officials plead with B.C. residents to respect wildfire evacuation orders amid conflict in Shuswap

British Columbia's emergency management minister says people who are defying wildfire evacuation orders are putting at risk the "unified strategy" for battling the destructive blazes.

Bowinn Ma says the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) has "opened a dialogue" to understand why some are defying the orders, but the directives carry legal weight and defiance of them must end.

Ma has told a briefing Wednesday that if people stay behind, tactics such as aerial water-bombing and back-burning can't take place.

Some residents of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District in the Interior have been refusing to leave their properties, and officials say firefighting equipment there has been moved or tampered with.

WATCH | Bowinn Ma addresses those defying evacuation orders: Emergency management minister says evacuation orders must be respected Duration 1:29 Bowinn Ma told the public Wednesday that people who choose to defy evacuation orders in wildfire zones are making a dangerous situation even more dangerous.

Ma says that it's a divisive issue, but people "can't be doing their own thing" when it comes to wildfires.

She says areas under evacuation order are not safe places.

"Evacuation orders must be followed. They are not suggestions, they are the law," Ma said. "I know some people want to stay and fight. I understand that."

Ma said that British Columbians' "collective fight is against the wildfire," and should not be with each other.

Anyone placed under an evacuation order should leave the area immediately.

Evacuation centres have been set up throughout the province to assist anyone evacuating from a community under threat from a wildfire.

To find the centre closest to you, visit the EmergencyInfoBC website.

Evacuees are encouraged to register with Emergency Support Services online, whether or not they access services at an evacuation centre.

