Officials in B.C.'s Shuswap are notifying residents about properties affected by wildfire there.

People in B.C.'s northwest are once again watching fires closely as the the Village of Witset issued an evacuation alert.

Air quality advisories stemming from wildfire smoke remain in effect for B.C.'s South Coast and southern Interior, along with parts of the north from the Bulkley Valley to the Peace region.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operation Centre is set to provide an update about active fires in the Kelowna area on Monday morning.

Residents of the Shuswap region in British Columbia's southern Interior are due to learn about the condition of their properties affected by a devastating wildfire.

Derek Sutherland, director of the emergency operations centre for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, said staff will call residents to talk about next steps starting Monday.

The estimated number of properties destroyed by the Bush Creek East wildfire is unchanged at 131, he said, with another 37 sustaining damage.

The district is planning to open a resiliency centre in Salmon Arm, B.C. — around 70 kilometres east of Kamloops — to support displaced residents "now and well into the future,'' Sutherland said at a Sunday afternoon briefing.

B.C. Hydro personnel are working to replace toppled poles, he said, but it will be several more days before it becomes clear when power might be restored for many in the area affected by the 430-square-kilometre blaze.

UPDATE: August 27, 2023, 1000 hrs

When asked what parents and students can expect for the return to classes this fall, Sutherland said officials are discussing plans with the local school district.

Mike McCulley, an information officer with the B.C. Wildfire Service, told the briefing Sunday that crews are focusing efforts on the perimeter of the fire west of Sorrento — around 20 kilometres north of Salmon Arm — as well as in the Lee Creek and Magna Bay areas on the north side of Shuswap Lake and around Adams Lake further northwest.

While Monday is set to bring temperatures nearing 30 C, cooler weather is expected Tuesday along with some rain, which would be "great news,'' McCulley said.

The regional district is working with residents who are interested in responding to wildfires to provide them with safety training, Sutherland added.

Anyone who has signed up to work with the B.C. Wildfire Service is being provided with food, gas and water, McCulley said.

More people home in Okanagan

In the Okanagan Valley, meanwhile, the wildfire service said the West Kelowna Fire Department is returning to "normal day-to-day operations,'' 10 days after a fast-moving wildfire forced thousands in the area to flee their homes. The blaze went on to destroy more than 170 structures in the area.

An additional 1,800 people were able to return home over the weekend as evacuation orders in communities on both sides of Okanagan Lake were lifted, it said.

Residents of two long-term care homes are among those returning "gradually and carefully'' after being evacuated on Aug. 18, the local health authority said in a statement.

Interior Health said 116 residents are set to return to Glenmore Lodge in Kelowna and 48 are returning to a care home in the District of Lake Country.

B.C. Wildfire Service firefighters in West Kelowna's Shannon Lake neighbourhood on Aug. 24. (Tom Popyk/CBC)

Close to 1,600 properties remain on evacuation order in West Kelowna and 1,114 remain on order in rural areas and on Westbank First Nation lands, the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre said in a statement.

The McDougall Creek wildfire, responsible for much of the destruction in the West Kelowna area, continues to burn out of control over 123 square kilometres.

As of Monday morning there are 376 active blazes in British Columbia, including 12 designated "wildfires of note," meaning they're highly visible or pose a threat to public safety. The two wildfires that had threatened the District of Lake Country and the City of Kelowna are classified as "being held" and crews are patrolling for hotspots.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operation Centre is scheduled to provide an update about active fires in the Kelowna area at 10 a.m. Monday.

Northwest fire threat

After a few weeks of reprieve, residents in B.C.'s northwest are once again watching fires closely. The Village of Witset, about 170 kilometres northeast of Terrace, issued an evacuation alert Sunday due to the John Brown Creek wildfire.

The fire has been burning out of control since it was discovered on July 10. It's currently 3.5 square kilometres in size and just four kilometres from Witset, where around 1,700 people live.

"It was putting up some smoke over the last month or so, but fire activity was relatively quiet. That's changed," said Michelle Larstone with the B.C. Wildfire Service.

#Evacuation Alert issued by @KitimatStikine for the Witset area due to John Brown Creek wildfire. Impacted residents must be ready to leave on short notice.

High temperatures, above 30 C in some areas, and ongoing drought has exacerbated wildfire risk in the region, according to officials.

Larstone said there is a chance of rain in the area for Tuesday.

In the far northwest, another evacuation order was issued this weekend due to the Little Blue River wildfire, which covers parts of Highway 37, south of the Yukon border.

The highway is now closed in both directions from the Beaver Dam Pullout to the junction with the Alaska Highway.

Smoky air

Air quality advisories stemming from wildfire smoke remain in effect for B.C.'s South Coast and southern Interior, along with parts of the north from the Bulkley Valley to the Peace region.

Environment Canada has also issued a heat warning for inland sections of the North Coast, including Terrace and Kitimat, as well as the Peace region.

Daytime highs near 30 C are expected to persist until Tuesday near the coast and Wednesday in northeastern B.C., the weather office said.

Experts say the way air quality is calculated across the country needs to change to better reflect the risks and prevalence of wildfire smoke.

More than $38,000 has been raised for 13 volunteer firefighters who lost their homes while protecting their community from wildfire.

A large pig miraculously survived after a ranch was levelled by a wildfire in West Kelowna.

Anyone placed under an evacuation order should leave the area immediately.

Evacuation centres have been set up throughout the province to assist anyone evacuating from a community under threat from a wildfire.

To find the centre closest to you, visit the EmergencyInfoBC website.

Evacuees are encouraged to register with Emergency Support Services online, whether or not they access services at an evacuation centre.

