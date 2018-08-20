Some headway was made over the weekend battling hundreds of blazes across British Columbia, according to crews battling the wildfires, but thick smoke continues to blanket the province and create challenges for communities far from any flames.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says there weren't many lightning strikes last weekend, allowing crews to concentrate on some of the 54 blazes threatening people or property.

The largest fire continues to be the 850-square-kilometre Shovel Lake blaze moving north from Fraser Lake toward Fort St. James.

Officials say an increase in wildfire activity in southeastern B.C. is also a concern. In Kimberley, thousands of people are still on evacuation alert.

The air-quality health index released by the B.C. government shows a very high health risk in areas from Whistler, Squamish and Nanaimo to the Fraser Valley, the Okanagan, Castlegar and parts of Metro Vancouver.

The elderly, children and people with pre-existing health conditions in those areas are advised to stay inside.

Air travel disrupted

A grey haze cut visibility and disrupted air traffic in Kamloops and Kelowna on the weekend, but both airports report that travel has not been affected so far Monday.

Sean Parker, the on-call airport manager in Kelowna, said there was less than one kilometre of visibility on Sunday, which meant smaller planes couldn't land safely.

"To be honest with you, I've personally never seen it this bad," he said. "You look out the window here in Kelowna​ … It's like we're in a fog."

View of Kelowna skyline from across the lake. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OkanaganSummer?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OkanaganSummer</a> <a href="https://t.co/dlhzp3xR34">pic.twitter.com/dlhzp3xR34</a> —@BradyStrachan

The conditions motivated some people to change their plans, such as not spending the weekend outdoors or cutting short camping trips.

That's what Anita Sparrow and her family did at Golden Ears Provincial Park east of Vancouver on Sunday.

"It's supposed to be 33 C, clear skies," she said about the cool temperatures due to hazy conditions.

Smoky conditions have caused many people across B.C. to change their holiday and camping plans. (CBC)

She said the conditions made her feel like she had a cold. One of her children has had to use an inhaler.

Still, she said it could be worse, considering the South Coast is mostly suffering from smoke and not flames.

"We're lucky here, so even for us to say, 'Oh it ruined our vacation,' well it's ruining people's homes, it's ruining wildlife, it's ruining full communities, so I feel blessed living in this part of B.C."

A helicopter being used to fight a smaller fire nearby flies past a large plume of smoke rising from a wildfire near Fraser Lake, B.C., on Aug. 15. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

There are apocalyptic scenes inside B.C. wildfire zones, as heavy smoke has turned day into night and forced people who haven't relocated to stay in their homes. 5:34

More fire information:

B.C. is in its sixth day of a provincewide state of emergency. There are about 550 wildfires burning across the province.

On Friday, the province announced it would match donations to the Red Cross for people affected by wildfires, up to $20 million.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said its cost for fighting fires so far this season has topped $242 million.

More than 100 Canadian Armed Forces personnel have been deployed to help B.C. personnel.

Wildfire smoke over Western Canada is visible from NASA's DSCOVR satellite — about 1.6 million kilometres away.

With files from CBC's Anis Heydari, Allison Dempster, Zahra Premji

