What you need to know about B.C. wildfires for Aug. 13
Wind and heat cause wildfires to become more aggressive, leading to more evacuation orders
The latest evacuation orders and alerts:
- Entire southern Interior community of Logan Lake is ordered to evacuate because of Tremont Creek fire.
- The same fire has also led to an evacuation order for 10 properties in Electoral Area "J" of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.
- 280 properties in the same area were placed on evacuation alert on Thursday as well.
- Residents of another 11 properties near Momich Lake have been told to leave.
- The Lower Nicola Indian Band has issued an evacuation order for Pipsuel Reserve No 3.
- The Township of Spallumcheen also issued a number of evacuation alerts on Thursday.
- The Columbia Shuswap Regional District expanded evacuation alerts related to the White Rock Lake fire.
As temperatures rose to extreme highs on Thursday and the wind began to pick up in parts of the province, aggressive wildfire behaviour was seen on some of B.C.'s most concerning fires, leading to more evacuation orders and alerts.
All of Logan Lake, a community of about 2,000 people in the southern Interior, was ordered to evacuate on Thursday afternoon because of the rapidly growing Tremont Creek fire, last estimated at 364 square kilometres.
The B.C. Wildfire Service said the fire had grown significantly in the last day and escaped containment lines in the southeast near Tunkwa Lake.
Officials say wildfire conditions have become more challenging across southern B.C. in the face of yet another heat wave following a summer of drought.
The deputy forests minister told reporters Thursday that unlike previous years, firefighters aren't seeing fire conditions relax at night, because humidity levels are so low and nighttime temperatures are so high.
"It really limits our ability to make progress in the evening periods outside of the burning cycle," Rick Manwaring said.
Temperatures are expected to continue rising into the weekend, hitting the high 30s or even low 40s in some parts of southern B.C. The wildfire service says hot and dry conditions will most likely mean increased fire activity over the next few days.
Cooler temperatures are expected to arrive Sunday but strong winds are also in the forecast, along with the risk of dry lightning.
Meanwhile, Environment Canada is warning that drifting wildfire smoke will cause air quality problems across most of southern B.C. over the next couple of days.
- The combination of extreme heat and wildfire smoke is creating a dangerous Catch-22 for the most vulnerable people in B.C.
- Logan Lake's mayor says "It's looking not so great for us at the moment."
- The B.C. Wildfire Service says challenging conditions in the southern half of the province will likely continue into the weekend.
With files from The Canadian Press and Rachel Adams
