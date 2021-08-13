What you need to know about B.C. wildfires for Aug. 13

The latest evacuation orders and alerts:

As temperatures rose to extreme highs on Thursday and the wind began to pick up in parts of the province, aggressive wildfire behaviour was seen on some of B.C.'s most concerning fires, leading to more evacuation orders and alerts.

All of Logan Lake, a community of about 2,000 people in the southern Interior, was ordered to evacuate on Thursday afternoon because of the rapidly growing Tremont Creek fire, last estimated at 364 square kilometres.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said the fire had grown significantly in the last day and escaped containment lines in the southeast near Tunkwa Lake.

Officials say wildfire conditions have become more challenging across southern B.C. in the face of yet another heat wave following a summer of drought.

The deputy forests minister told reporters Thursday that unlike previous years, firefighters aren't seeing fire conditions relax at night, because humidity levels are so low and nighttime temperatures are so high.

"It really limits our ability to make progress in the evening periods outside of the burning cycle," Rick Manwaring said.

A helicopter drops dirt along a guard line as the B.C. Wildfire Service conducts a prescribed burn near Monte Lake in an attempt to contain the White Rock Lake wildfire southeast of Kamloops on Thursday. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Temperatures are expected to continue rising into the weekend, hitting the high 30s or even low 40s in some parts of southern B.C. The wildfire service says hot and dry conditions will most likely mean increased fire activity over the next few days.

Cooler temperatures are expected to arrive Sunday but strong winds are also in the forecast, along with the risk of dry lightning.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada is warning that drifting wildfire smoke will cause air quality problems across most of southern B.C. over the next couple of days.

Read more

Do you have a story to share? If you've been affected by the B.C. wildfires and want to share your story, email us at cbcnewsvancouver@cbc.ca.