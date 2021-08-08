What you need to know about B.C. wildfires for Aug. 12

The latest:

Mt. Baldy residents who are under an evacuation order due to the Nk'Mip Creek wildfire fire will be given temporary access to their homes Thursday.

The Fraser Valley Regional District has closed three parks due to high fire risk: Cascade Falls Regional Park, East Sector Lands and Sumas Mountain Regional Park.

Aerial ignitions have been planned between Thursday and Friday for Octopus Creek and Michaud Creek wildfires.

Evacuation alert rescinded for some properties near Nk'Mip Creek wildfire,

Evacuation alert issued in Momich Lake.

Evacuation ordered rescinded in Bews Creek.

Evacuation alert rescinded for Mount Porter wildfire.

267 active fires were burning in B.C. as of Wednesday night, with 142 categorized as out of control.

Heat wave raises wildfire risk

Temperatures will continue to climb across B.C. on Thursday as the province faces a third heat wave this summer, worsening tinder-dry conditions and magnifying anxiety about wildfire risk.

Environment Canada says humidity will make it feel like the mid to high 30s across the South Coast and inland sections of the North and Central Coasts, while it could feel hotter than 40 C in parts of the Interior as heat arrives there on Thursday.



The B.C. Wildfire Service's fire danger map shows risk levels have returned to high or extreme across southern Vancouver Island and most of the central Interior following the weekend's showers.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth told a news conference Wednesday that the wildfire service is concerned about the potential for more fires following the heat wave.

"Obviously lightning strikes are something that are not controlled, but clearly human-caused fires continue to be a concern because they are preventable,'' he said, adding that fire crews are keeping an eye on potential hot spots.

The high pressure from the heat wave will also trap smoke in some areas of the province, according to Environment Canada.

An air quality statement has already been issued in the central and southern Interior.

Smoke from wildfires in the Interior could affect the air quality in the Lower Mainland on Thursday and Friday, said Environment Canada meteorologist Bobby Sekhon.

6 more properties damaged in White Rock Lake fire

With no rain in the forecast and roughly 270 fires raging in B.C., the risk is expected to rise sharply along with the temperatures and gusty winds over fires such as the 556-square-kilometre White Rock Lake blaze between Kamloops and Vernon.

More properties have been lost to that voracious wildfire in B.C.'s southern Interior.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan said in a statement Wednesday that an aerial survey of the Bouleau Lake area, west of Vernon, determined at least six structures on four properties had "significant damage.''

The district says the area remains under an evacuation order and it's not yet safe for inspectors to do a ground survey to assess the losses.

The wildfire has now grown to 565 square kilometres in size. It's the same blaze that swept through Monte Lake and surrounding communities last week, destroying homes and businesses.

The fire has moved eastward since then, prompting evacuation orders and alerts by four regional districts, two First Nations and the City of Vernon, while orders or alerts for other communities, including Falkland, Armstrong, Chase and the Spallumcheen township, have since been lifted.

'Stretched thin'

An official overseeing the White Rock Lake fire response told residents in the area Wednesday that that they're in need of more qualified people and equipment.

"We're stretched thin," incident commander Mark Healey said at a public meeting. "We're looking for qualified people, people who have fire training ... . We're looking for heavy equipment that's forestry rated."

Healey said there's a shortage of pumps and hoses to battle the blaze because of the number of wildfires in B.C. and the U.S. west coast.

More than 30 fires of concern

Nearly 6,600 square kilometres of trees and bush have burned in B.C. since the start of the wildfire season on April 1 and the wildfire service says more than 30 fires considered threatening or highly visible dot all corners of the province.



The wildfire service says a blaze sparked a month ago in the Fraser Canyon just south of the devastating fire that destroyed Lytton on June 30 now covers 38 square kilometres.



Northerly winds are in the forecast and there's concern they could push flames toward the canyon community of Kanaka Bar.

Read more

Weeks of drought have led the Sunshine Coast Regional District to issue a ban on all outdoor use of drinking water.

Emergency officials are imploring British Columbians to obey wildfire evacuation orders, citing their growing concerns about residents refusing to leave in the face of fires.

The unprecedented high temperatures and wildfires in B.C. this summer have become a "perfect storm," according to ranchers struggling with skyrocketing winter feed costs, depleted water sources and wildfires.

A man who lost his family home in Monte Lake, B.C., said his sister escaped while the tires on her vehicle were melting.

Do you have a story to share?

If you've been affected by the B.C. wildfires and want to share your story, email us at cbcnewsvancouver@cbc.ca.