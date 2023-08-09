All evacuation orders now lifted around Osoyoos, B.C.
What you need to know about B.C. wildfires for Aug. 9
The latest on the wildfires:
- Evacuation orders have been rescinded in the southern Okanagan town of Osoyoos, as the wildfire service makes strong progress on the Eagle Bluff wildfire.
- Dozens more properties are on evacuation alert because of the wildfires near Adams Lake, northeast of Kamloops, B.C.
- A smoky skies bulletin remains in effect for Fort Nelson, the central and southern Interior and southeastern B.C.
- Evacuation orders remain in place across B.C., including at Adams Lake and Gun Lake, and north of Lytton.
- As of 7 a.m. PT, there are currently 410 active fires in B.C., with 16 fires of note — fires that are highly visible or threatening public safety.
- Learn more about how to find the full list of wildfires, highway closures and evacuation orders and alerts.
All evacuation orders have now been lifted around Osoyoos, B.C., which saw a wildfire burn to its doorstep last month as flames swept north across the U.S. border.
The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has rescinded its state of local emergency as well as all evacuation orders related to the nearly 71-square-kilometre Eagle Bluff wildfire, just west of the town.
More than 130 properties in or around the southern Okanagan community have been evacuated since the fire jumped the border on July 29, but the orders have been eased as the B.C. Wildfire Service says the blaze is no longer likely to spread.
Evacuation orders have been downgraded to alerts and the regional district said homes that were previously on alert are cleared of further restrictions.
At the height of the emergency, evacuation orders covered more than 700 properties while 2,000 more were on alert as strong winds blew the fire toward Osoyoos, but a shift in winds the next day veered flames away from the town.
More than 400 active fires are burning in B.C., including nearly 20 sparked in the last day. It's hoped cooler, wetter weather through Thursday will give crews a breather, although Environment Canada says lightning is linked to many of the rainstorms forecast across the province.
The largest wildfire recorded in provincial history, the Donnie Creek fire, now stands at 5,831 square kilometres in size — an area larger than Prince Edward Island.
Anyone placed under an evacuation order should leave the area immediately.
Evacuation centres have been set up throughout the province to assist anyone evacuating from a community under threat from a wildfire.
To find the centre closest to you, visit the Emergency Management B.C. website.
Evacuees are encouraged to register with Emergency Support Services online, whether or not they access services at an evacuation centre.
