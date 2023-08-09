The latest on the wildfires:

All evacuation orders have now been lifted around Osoyoos, B.C., which saw a wildfire burn to its doorstep last month as flames swept north across the U.S. border.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has rescinded its state of local emergency as well as all evacuation orders related to the nearly 71-square-kilometre Eagle Bluff wildfire, just west of the town.

More than 130 properties in or around the southern Okanagan community have been evacuated since the fire jumped the border on July 29, but the orders have been eased as the B.C. Wildfire Service says the blaze is no longer likely to spread.

Evacuation orders have been downgraded to alerts and the regional district said homes that were previously on alert are cleared of further restrictions.

At the height of the emergency, evacuation orders covered more than 700 properties while 2,000 more were on alert as strong winds blew the fire toward Osoyoos, but a shift in winds the next day veered flames away from the town.

More than 400 active fires are burning in B.C., including nearly 20 sparked in the last day. It's hoped cooler, wetter weather through Thursday will give crews a breather, although Environment Canada says lightning is linked to many of the rainstorms forecast across the province.

The largest wildfire recorded in provincial history, the Donnie Creek fire, now stands at 5,831 square kilometres in size — an area larger than Prince Edward Island.

The Donnie Creek wildfire burning northeast of Prince George, B.C., was more than double the size of Metro Vancouver as of Tuesday. (CBC News)

Anyone placed under an evacuation order should leave the area immediately.

Evacuation centres have been set up throughout the province to assist anyone evacuating from a community under threat from a wildfire.

To find the centre closest to you, visit the Emergency Management B.C. website.

Evacuees are encouraged to register with Emergency Support Services online, whether or not they access services at an evacuation centre.

Do you have a story to share?

If you've been affected by the B.C. wildfires and want to share your story, email cbcnewsvancouver@cbc.ca.