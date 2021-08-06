The White Rock Lake wildfire, burning northwest of Vernon, B.C., has breached Highway 97 after an afternoon of increasingly aggressive fire behaviour. Residents say their homes have sustained massive damage.

The fire, estimated to be 325 square kilometres, is one of the largest of nearly 300 active wildfires in the province, almost half of which are burning in the Kamloops or Cariboo Fire Centre zones.

On Wednesday night, the regional districts of Thompson-Nicola and Columbia Shuswap expanded evacuation orders north of the fire, affecting entire communities including Westwold, Monte Lake, Falkland and the Cedar Hill areas.

Residents of more than 270 properties were instructed to leave.

Steph Gamache, a resident of Monte Lake, said the community had plans in place to leave for weeks now, ever since the fire started in mid-July, because they knew what was coming.

Still, the fire arrived with ferocious quickness. Gamache said many properties were damaged.

"My house was on fire when I left, including every other house along the stretch, it's completely gone," said Gamache.

"Everything was ablaze."

A picture of the White Rock Lake fire, taken from the highway. (Submitted by Kelly Kennedy)

Kelly Kennedy saw the fire coming down the hill from the vantage point of the highway, and also saw structures engulfed in the flames.

"It just looked like dark, dark orange smoke and we could see the flames at the top of the trees and you could feel the heat coming right off the hill," Kennedy said.

"It was rapid. It was coming down the hill as fast as it could."

Strong winds a problem

Shannon Street, a fire information officer with B.C. Wildfire Service, says crews have had to contend with strong winds all day.

"We are seeing increased winds sustained of about 20 kilometres an hour in some areas, with gusts up to 40 kilometres an hour," Street said.

"That is increasing fire behaviour in a lot of places."

Rob Schweitzer, director of fire centre operations for the B.C. Wildfire Service, says the government body has committed 125 structural protection personnel from 25 fire departments across B.C. to protect homes in the area, as more than 130 firefighters and 13 helicopters work to suppress the fire.

Highway 97 has been closed between Salmon River Road and Monte Creek to assist crews, and Street said it will likely remain so overnight.