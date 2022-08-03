Firefighting plane makes emergency landing in B.C. after engine failure, officials say

A water-bomber aircraft helping fight wildfires in B.C. made a forced landing Tuesday, officials say.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said the contracted Conair 802 Air Tractor Fireboss Skimmer aircraft experienced an engine failure during operations on the Connell Ridge wildfire, near Cranbrook, B.C.

The pilot was able to safely complete a forced landing and was taken to hospital for medical assessment, according to a statement.

"Our thoughts are with the pilot involved in this incident as well as their family, friends and colleagues. The B.C. Wildfire Service is providing all possible assistance to the pilot and Conair," wrote Ian Meier, the service's executive director.

The Connell Ridge wildfire currently covers about 1.5 square kilometres.

The incident happened as authorities across the province hope to take advantage of cooler weather Wednesday to fight dozens of wildfires, most of which are concentrated in the Kamloops Fire Centre region in the southern Interior.

The southwest corner of the Keremeos Creek wildfire is pictured on Tuesday. As of Wednesday, the fire was one of five fires of note in B.C. (Supplied by the B.C. Wildfire Service)

The wildfire service's dashboard shows there have been 151 new fires across the province in the past seven days, but most of them are either out, under control or being held by firefighters.

Nearly half of the new fires were sparked in the Kamloops area. Nine of those are still considered out of control.

The Keremeos Creek wildfire , located about 21 kilometres to the southwest of Penticton, is still estimated at 27.9 square kilometres in size — an area six times the size of Vancouver's Stanley Park. The fire has prompted evacuation orders for 324 properties, with another 438 properties on evacuation alert.

The wildfire has destroyed one cabin, but officials haven't reported any injures. A total of 144 firefighters and eight helicopters are battling the flames, along with some heavy equipment.

The fire has prompted periodic closures of Highway 3A. Anyone travelling through the area should check DriveBC before setting out.

WATCH | Uncertainty, concern in Keremeos area as wildfire spreads:

Growing southern B.C. wildfire leads to more evacuations Duration 2:32 A growing wildfire has prompted more evacuations in southern British Columbia, with officials urging people to obey orders.

Another significant wildfire in the Interior, the Nohomin Creek fire to the northwest of Lytton, is still growing slowly in steep, rocky terrain. The latest estimate for its size is 37 square kilometres.

Three other fires have been upgraded to fires of note, meaning they are highly visible or pose a potential threat to public safety:

The Watching Creek fire around 16 kilometres of Kamloops, about two square kilometres in size

The Maria Creek fire around 30 kilometres northwest of Cache Creek, about 8.8 square kilometres in size

The Briggs Creek fire around 12 kilometres west of Kaslo, about 15 square kilometres in size

Nearly 4,000 lightning strikes between Friday morning and Saturday afternoon have been responsible for the majority of new fires over the weekend.

On Thursday, all campfires will be banned across the Coastal Fire Centre on Thursday, which includes the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, the Sea-to-Sky corridor and Sunshine Coast but excludes Haida Gwaii.

Similar bans will come into effect for the Southeast Fire Centre and Kamloops Fire Centre regions on the same day.