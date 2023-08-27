High temperatures could pose challenge for B.C. wildfire crews, but rain in forecast

The B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) says that high temperatures this weekend could lead to challenging fire conditions — but rain is forecast to arrive starting Monday.

It comes after a week of dogged firefighting enabled thousands of people to return to their homes in the Okanagan region.

In the Shuswap region to the north, the BCWS says a warming and drying trend will fuel increased fire behaviour at the 430-square-kilometre Bush Creek East blaze before temperatures are expected to cool Tuesday.

Jean Strong, a BCWS fire information officer, said the extended drought for much of B.C. has left trees and fuels very vulnerable to new fire starts — and lightning is forecast for Vancouver Island and parts of the South Coast.

"We are, however, anticipating some precipitation," she told CBC News, noting there could also be some wind and a return to near-seasonal temperatures.

Strong says the rain isn't going to be a "miracle cure" to end the unprecedented fire season, but may increase relative humidity and aid firefighters in southern B.C.

She added that more firefighters and support staff were arriving from Mexico, Australia and South Africa over the coming days.

A firefighting helicopter picks up water from Okanagan Lake. (Justine Boulin/CBC)

More than 1,800 head home in Okanagan

The B.C. Wildfire Service says the West Kelowna, B.C., fire department is returning to "normal day-to-day operations," 10 days after a fast-moving wildfire forced thousands to flee and destroyed more than 180 homes in the area.

In the Kelowna area, an additional 1,800 people have been allowed to return home this weekend as evacuation orders in communities on both sides of Okanagan Lake were lifted.

Interior Health says residents of two more long-term care homes are among those returning home "gradually and carefully" after being evacuated on Aug. 18.

Paramedics evacuated patients out of the Brandt's Creek Retirement Housing residence as the McDougall Creek wildfire approached Kelowna on Aug. 18. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre says 1,588 properties remain on evacuation order in fire-ravaged West Kelowna, and 1,114 remain on order in rural areas of the regional district as well as on Westbank First Nation lands.

The centre says a further 15,184 properties remain on evacuation alert, with residents told to be ready to leave right away.

It says the two wildfires that had threatened the District of Lake Country and the City of Kelowna are classified as "being held" and crews are patrolling for hotspots.

But the McDougall Creek wildfire, responsible for much of the destruction in the West Kelowna area, continues to burn out of control over 123 square kilometres.

If site and weather conditions are favourable, crews and aerial resources will be conducting ignition operations on two sections of the fire perimeter to secure containment lines. —@BCGovFireInfo

Air quality advisories, heat warnings in place

Air quality advisories stemming from wildfire smoke remain in effect for B.C.'s south coast and southern Interior, along with parts of the north, from the Bulkley Valley to the Peace region.

Heat Warnings issued by Environment & Climate Change Canada for the North Coast inland including <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TerraceBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TerraceBC</a> & <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Kitimat?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Kitimat</a> and North Peace River including Fort St. John. Follow all heat safety recommendations. More info: <a href="https://t.co/z2ZnrCapuJ">https://t.co/z2ZnrCapuJ</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHeat?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHeat</a><a href="https://twitter.com/ECCCWeatherBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ECCCWeatherBC</a> —@EmergencyInfoBC

Environment Canada has also issued a heat warning for inland sections of the north coast, including Terrace and Kitimat, as well as the Peace region.

The weather office says daytime highs near 30 C are expected to persist until Tuesday near the coast and Wednesday in northeastern B.C.