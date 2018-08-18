The wildfire situation across B.C. largely held overnight despite fears that strong winds would whip up the flames, but smoke from the sheer volume of fire has left virtually all of the province in a haze.

Every area aside from the far north, west coast and Vancouver Island is under a special weather statement because of poor air quality as of 6 a.m. PT on Saturday.

Local levels of smog may differ based on wind and characteristics of nearby fires, but a "significant" clearing isn't expected for several days — unless the weather changes drastically.

Fire information officer Kyla Fraser said the B.C. Wildfire Service isn't anticipating any catastrophic weather this weekend.

Winds are expected to soften, but there's still no rain expected.

Holy smokes! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCsummer?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCsummer</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/kelowna?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#kelowna</a> (At least it’s too smoky for mosquitoes) <a href="https://t.co/JwptQHqZK4">pic.twitter.com/JwptQHqZK4</a> —@BradyStrachan

"That could increase fire activity, just due to the dry conditions, but no big weather events in the forecast," the information officer said.

"That's about as good as it gets."

All of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba are also under advisories.

Children, infants, the elderly and people with pre-existing health conditions are more likely to feel adverse effects from smoke exposure. At-risk individuals should stay inside and avoid strenuous activity.

Shovel Lake fire still a concern

Strong winds and dry weather threatened to whip up flames in many parts of the province on Thursday and Friday, but the situation held overnight in most areas.

Despite the apparent reprieve, Fraser said there are still "quite a few fires of concern" across the province.

The Shovel Lake fire — seven times the size of Vancouver — is still burning west of Prince George, between Burns Lake and Vanderhoof. It's the province's largest blaze at 78,000 hectares.

Two boys walk outside their home on a ranch as the Shovel Lake wildfire burns in the distance sending a massive cloud of smoke into the air near Fort St. James, B.C., on Friday. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

The Bulkley-Nechako Regional District issued an evacuation alert and order for parts of the region after the B.C. Wildfire Service issued a warning about the blaze on Thursday.

Dozens of evacuees have since arrived in Prince George, which has opened an emergency reception centre.

Kimberley on alert

In the southeast corner of the province, thousands of people living in Kimberley are entering their second day on evacuation alert.

Three dozen properties have already been moved from their homes to the west due to a cluster of wildfires in the area.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said the nearby Meachen Creek wildfire stayed relatively the same size Friday night, but residents under the alert still need to be ready to leave at a moment's notice should the situation worsen.

Kimberley was quiet Friday as residents waited for further word on whether they'll need to leave the city. (Colin Hall/CBC)

Mayor Don McCormick said he was vigiliant, but hopeful.

"Seeing the strategy that's in place, I feel very confident that the fire service will be able to get this in hand," he said Friday.

"When they start to panic, I'll start to panic."

Laurel Unger is visiting Kimberley in her RV. She said the weather is a bit better than expected, but the city is muted.

"It just looks like a hazy day to me ... but it's very, very quiet," she said.

Laurel Unger arrived in Kimberley on Aug. 17 and says she finds the city very quiet. (Colin Hall/CBC)

More fire information:

B.C. is in its fourth day of a province-wide state of emergency. There are more than 560 wildfires burning across the province.

People living in more than 2,800 properties have been forced to leave, while 6,700 more must be prepared to leave at a moment's notice.

A local state of emergency has been declared in Zeballos — northwest of Tahsis — on northern Vancouver Island as several fires burn out of control in the area.

Highway 93 South through Kootenay National Park may be affected by wildfire smoke this weekend. Traffic has been reduced to 50 km/h through the area of the Wardle wildfire.

Around 100 Canadian Armed Forces personnel were deployed early Thursday to an area west of Kelowna, working on the mop-up of contained fires. The Department of National Defence said it's working with the B.C. Wildfire Service to determine where and when to send other troops.

Twenty-two new fires started Thursday, bringing the total to 565 as of Saturday at 8:30 a.m. PT.

Wildfire smoke over western Canada is visible from NASA's DSCOVR satellite — which is about 1.6 million kilometres away.

B.C. wildfire map:

B.C. evacuation map:

With files from Anis Heydari, Allison Dempster and the Canadian Press

Read more from CBC British Columbia