Two fires in the northwestern part of the province continued to be top priority for the B.C. Wildfire Service as crews scramble to save buildings and infrastructure in the area of Telegraph Creek.

On Tuesday the Alkali Lake fire burned through 27 structures in the town. Over 250 people have been unable to return home to the area.

"We're waiting to confirm how many of those were homes," said fire information officer Heather Rice. "We continue to work on protecting the structures and infrastructure that remain at Telegraph Creek. They had good success with that yesterday, so that helped build spirits."

The South Stikine wildfire is now the largest in the province and could merge with the Alkali Lake wildfire. (B.C. Wildfire Service)

The Alkali Lake fire has grown to 90 square kilometres and is expected to merge with the South Stikine River fire, which is now 190 square kilometres in size.

Rice says merging isn't necessarily a bad thing.

(1/2) The Alkali Lake <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCwildfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCwildfire</a> (~9,000 ha) and South Stikine River fire (~19,000 ha) near Telegraph Creek are still showing significant fire activity. The fires are expected to merge into one if they have not already. 95 personnel, 10 helis, heavy equip. and airtankers on site <a href="https://t.co/Y2L4TMZ99W">pic.twitter.com/Y2L4TMZ99W</a> —@BCGovFireInfo

"Merging means we have one fire to deal with instead of two so it can almost make it a little easier to deploy our resources to where we want them, to the primary areas in the flanks to pinch off the fire."

Highway 51 in both directions from Telegraph Creek to the Highway 37 junction in Dease Lake remains closed, with the fire burning alongside the roadway.

B.C. Forests Minister Doug Donaldson was supposed to get an aerial tour of the the fires around Telegraph Creek today, but on two attempts his helicopter was grounded by smoke.

The Alkali Lake fire has now burned 27 structures in the town of Telegraph Creek. (B.C. Wildfire Service)

There are currently 462 wildfires burning in British Columbia. Although the rate of lightning strikes has abated in recent days, the heat wave hitting much of the province has the potential to make existing fires worse.

"With this weather outlook, what we're expecting is not so many new fire starts but an increase in activity in some of the fires we're seeing now," said fire information officer Kyla Fraser.

Heavy smoke from the South Stikine and Alkali Lake fires photographed from Dease Lake, B.C. (Phillipe Morin/CBC)

Kevin Skrepnek, who is with the B.C. Wildfire Service, said officials are keeping an eye on the forecast for the end of the week when a significant cooling trend is expected to hit the province.

"The real day we are focusing on is Friday," said Skrepnek. "Temperatures are going to drop, but that cold front is going to bring about increased winds and more than likely some thunderstorm activity. The X-factor in terms of those thunderstorms is going to be around rain."

The province has spent $131 million so far this year fighting wildfires. More than 2,800 personnel, including crews from Australia, New Zealand and Mexico, are battling the flames.

5 of our Wildland Firefighting Structural Protection specialists are assisting the BC Wildfire Management Branch with Wildfires near Smithers. Our crews have been tasked with protecting buildings threatened by the fires. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/wildfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#wildfire</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/firesafety?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#firesafety</a> <a href="https://t.co/tzz3LTlEan">pic.twitter.com/tzz3LTlEan</a> —@DNVFRS

Additional fire information

The Snowy Mountain wildfire near Keremeos is now 40 per cent contained after burn-offs Tuesday on the southeast flank helped with containment efforts. It remains 120 square kilometres in size.

The Verdun Mountain wildfire has grown to five square kilometres. On Tuesday, the Bulkley-Nechako Regional District expanded evacuation orders and alerts for homes to the southwest of Burns Lake.

The Nadine Lake wildfire burning about 60 kilometres south of the town of Houston is now 20 per cent contained and 57 square kilometres in size.

Further north, homes in the Elbow Lake area were ordered evacuated because of the Elbow Lake fire, which covers almost 6.7 square kilometres. Structural protection crews are working on saving some cabins.

Highway 93 South through Kootenay National Park remains closed due to work on the Wardle wildfire.

A trailer full of wood chips caught fire along Highway 3 near Hedley Wednesday afternoon, setting off a small forest fire. Though firefighters have since extinguished it, the road remains closed between Keremeos and Hedley while they deal with the vehicle fire.

To the southwest, a new brush fire was ignited Wednesday along Highway 7 between Agassiz and Hope. Police believe it began when a vehicle with a flat tire pulled over to the side of the road. The highway was closed while firefighters tried to contain the blaze.

All regional parks in Metro Vancouver are under an extreme fire danger rating. Campfires and barbecues are prohibited.

The campfire ban across most of the province has been expanded to Haida Gwaii due to unseasonably dry and hot conditions.

We're responding to a new ~0.5 ha <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCwildfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCwildfire</a> between <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HopeBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HopeBC</a> and Agassiz, just west of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy7?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy7</a>. Airtankers are working the fire. Follow <a href="https://twitter.com/DriveBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DriveBC</a> for updates on highway closures due to airtanker operations. 4 helicopters and an officer also on site. 3 more firefighters en route. <a href="https://t.co/GjYGI2M2sk">pic.twitter.com/GjYGI2M2sk</a> —@BCGovFireInfo

With files from Yvette Brend

