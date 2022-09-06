Areas of B.C. still on high alert as crews battle 3 major wildfires

Wildfire crews in British Columbia made some progress battling five wildfires of note over the long weekend, but there are three major fires still burning that have parts of the province on high alert.

On Monday evening, the B.C. Wildfire Service said the Dinosaur Lake fire, located about 14 kilometres southwest of Hudson's Hope, was now under control.

However, the Battleship Mountain wildfire several kilometres west was still burning over an area of 105 square kilometres — almost the size of the City of Vancouver — and is considered a wildfire of note.

A wildfire of note is one that is particularly visible or poses a threat to public safety.

Hudson's Hope has declared a local state of emergency and issued evacuation orders for a western section of the district. The start of the school year has also been delayed by one week due to the ongoing fires.

Elsewhere in northeast B.C., the Bearhole Lake fire near Tumbler Ridge was still burning out of control Monday and DriveBC says Highway 52 is closed between Kelly Lake Road and Stone Creek Road until further notice due to the blaze.

The Peace River Regional District upgraded an evacuation alert to an evacuation order Sunday evening for the community of Kelly Lake.

The order covers the town, which lies four kilometres west of the Alberta border, plus an area five kilometres to the north and south of the community.

Evacuation alerts mean residents must be ready to leave their homes at a moment's notice. An evacuation order means a resident should leave immediately.

More orders and alerts

In southwest B.C., the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District downgraded an evacuation order issued Saturday to an evacuation alert for five district lots and several recreation sites and trails in the Lillooet area, near the Downton Creek fire.

Further east, smoke advisories issued by Environment Canada due to fires burning locally and south of the border were lifted, but a portion of E.C. Manning Provincial Park south of Highway 3 remains on evacuation order .

Two fires are burning in the park — the Fat Dog Creek fire north of the highway, and the Heather Lake fire, which originated in the U.S.

In a Monday night update, the wildfire service said the Heather Lake fire "has the potential for aggressive and rapid growth."

Crews there are preparing for potential impact on Highway 3, as well as trails and campsites in the park.



The B.C. Wildfire Service said the Fat Dog Creek fire is no longer considered a wildfire of note, even though it is highly visible from Highway 3.

Fire officials said the fire isn't threatening any infrastructure and does not currently need to be suppressed — though they are actively monitoring the situation with B.C. Parks.

As of 10 p.m. Monday, the B.C. Wildfire Dashboard reported 189 active wildfires across the province.

Environment Canada said there was a risk of thunderstorms for the Cariboo, Prince George, North Peace and Stuart-Nechako regions overnight — a concern, according to officials, given over 70 per cent of fires this year have been sparked by lightning.