Fewer new wildfires over the weekend, but existing fires keep crews busy ahead of possible lightning

The Keremeos Creek wildfire in B.C. continues to grow, with experts watching the forecast for dry lightning that could complicate efforts to fight the blaze.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says crews saw fewer new fires over the weekend than expected, given the heat — but they are working to control several larger fires before a spell of lightning that could arrive later this week.

The service on Monday said firefighters are still focused on eight fires of note, including the stubborn fire north of Keremeos, B.C.

"It has been a pretty quiet weekend for us, despite us seeing some building in temperatures and some dryness that's even creeping north," fire information officer Erika Berg said in an interview with CBC's The Early Edition.

"In terms of of a new fire starts, nothing of note to report. So we continue to focus on those larger fires of note."

Nearly two-thirds of B.C.'s active fires are in the Kamloops and Southeast fire centre regions in the southern Interior. They include all of the province's current fires of note — wildfires that are particularly visible or pose a threat to property.

Crews used a combination of tools Sunday to control the Keremeos Creek fire, which has grown to 59 square kilometres — an area nearly half the size of the Vancouver.

Planned ignitions are seen along Sheep Creek, near a wildfire north of Keremeos, B.C., on Sunday. (Supplied by the B.C. Wildfire Service)

Controlled burns are scheduled for Monday in a bid to rein in the large blaze, which has been burning for more than a week.

The service has also assigned crews to put in sprinkler systems to protect properties in the northeast quadrant of the area.

The fire has prompted an evacuation order of more than 500 properties and put more than 1,000 others under orders to be ready to leave at short notice.

The service has a crew of 381 firefighters, 16 helicopters and 43 pieces of heavy equipment fighting the blaze.

Berg said that rain and cooler temperatures had helped slow overall fire activity slightly over the past week, but temperatures are expected to climb again this week. Dry lightning could also occur through the Interior.

"When that lightning does roll through ... there is that potential for new fire starts," she told CBC News.

The Weasel Creek wildfire burning on the Canada-U.S. border, seen on July 30. The fire is currently burning over 8.8 square kilometres west of Frozen Lake, B.C. (B.C. Wildfire Service/Twitter)

Other fires of note include the Watching Creek, Maria Creek and Nohomin Creek fires in the Kamloops Fire Centre region, as well as the Bridge Creek, Connell Ridge, Cummings Creek and Weasel Creek fires in the southeast region.

Berg said people should remain cautious and pay attention to fire bans. Campfire bans are in place across all of southern B.C., with large open fires banned throughout the province.

She also said people near fires should work to fireproof their homes.

