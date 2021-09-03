Crews bring White Rock Lake wildfire under control, meaning many residents can now return home

Wildfire crews say the White Rock Lake fire — at its peak considered one of the largest and most dangerous wildfires in B.C. this summer — is now under control, which means many residents will soon be returning to their homes for the first time in weeks.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says the fire is "being held" — which means it is under control but still smouldering — and is not likely to spread beyond containment lines, but considerable work remains to completely suppress it.

On Friday morning it estimated that the fire, which tore through the communities of Monte Lake and the Upper Westside in early August, was still around 83 square kilometres in size.

"Over the last 52 days firefighters and support personnel from around the world have maintained response efforts on the White Rock Lake wildfire," the service said in a statement.

It said at its peak, the fire camp in Vernon, B.C., housed over 500 people.

"The B.C. Wildfire Service thanks the commitment of heavy equipment operators, helicopter pilots, camp kitchen operators, facility managers, incident support staff, security staff, among countless others, to keep firefighters supported on the ground."

A firefighter works on steep terrain to put out hot spots remaining from a controlled burn ignited by the B.C. Wildfire Service in late August to help contain the White Rock Lake wildfire. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

In a release sent out Thursday evening, the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations (CORD) said the evacuation orders for Ewings Landing, Killiney Beach and Westshore Estates neighbourhoods had been downgraded to alerts.

Any residents re-entering the area must enter from the south along Westside Road as the north end of the road remains closed as of Friday morning, it said.

CORD says an evacuation order remains in place for 18 properties on Bouleau Lake Road and says there is no public access to the Bouleau Lake area.

The wildfire service says an area restriction order remains in effect in the July Mountain and Garrison Lake wildfire areas.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TRND) has also downgraded the evacuation order to an alert for the area near Murray Lake.

Caution advised when re-entering properties

CORD is also cautioning returning residents to be prepared as there might be a number of hazards on their properties such as tree fall, burnt trees and root structures.

Residents are advised to bring their own bottled water as a "do not consume" notice has been put into place for the Killiney water system due to wildfire damage.

TNRD communications manager Michelle Nordstrom says fire activity is looking promising throughout the province as the cooler weather continues to aid firefighters in controlling many blazes.

"That fire has impacted so many people across so many areas that I think the entire region and Okanagan is probably breathing a sigh of relief," Nordstrom told CBC's The Early Edition on Friday.

"[By next week] we may be actually looking at winding down our emergency operations centre, which has been active since the end of June for us."

With the upcoming long weekend, the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCWildfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCWildfire</a> Service would like to remind the public that an Area Restriction Order remains in effect in the July Mountain and Garrison Lake wildfire areas. <a href="https://t.co/jVyR5X2jRy">pic.twitter.com/jVyR5X2jRy</a> —@BCGovFireInfo



As the Labour Day long weekend approaches, the TNRD is reminding people to be extremely careful with any outdoor activity that could cause wildfires.

On Thursday evening, there were 215 wildfires burning throughout the province as 1,182 properties remain on evacuation order and 4,691 more on alert.

Since April 1 there have been 1,564 wildfires in B.C. and over 8,600 square kilometres of land has burned.